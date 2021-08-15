These Laredo companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Laredo, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Laredo companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

2. Student Drivers and Recent Grad Truck Drivers-- Weekly Home time

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Drivers and Recent DriversBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50K in Your First Year

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

4. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Laredo)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $813/Week - Entry-Level

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Graduates

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

6. Marketing Assistant

🏛️ JIMMY CAMPANA-LOPEZ-Farmers Insurance Agency

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our insurance office is looking for a confident and highly motivated individual that's interested in a great entry level telemarketer/ lead generator opportunity. As an entry level telemarketer/ lead ...

7. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

8. Account Manager - Entry Level

🏛️ Millennium Recruiting, Inc.

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are one of the area's major marketing firms, and we're continuing to expand. We are in need of new ENTRY LEVEL manager trainees with fresh and innovative ideas to represent the major companies we ...

9. (Entry- Level) Life Insurance Agent - 75,000k/yr - Remote Sales

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

10. Physical Therapy Assistant - Licensed

🏛️ Laredo Sports Medicine Clinic

📍 Laredo, TX

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Physical Therapy Assistant - Current Texas License Required New graduates and seasoned therapists are encourage to apply! Private Owned and Operated! We care about our Staff! PTA Provides direct care ...