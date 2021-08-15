Ready for a change? These Lefor jobs are accepting applications

(LEFOR, ND) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lefor.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lefor:

1. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

2. HVAC Technician

🏛️ Jones Heating and Refrigeration LLC.

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Technician to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Responsibilities: * Install new heating, ventilation, and air ...

3. Property Manager

🏛️ CALIFORNIA COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT GR

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Management Job Location Pioneer Peaceful Haven - Dickinson, ND Position Type Full-Time, Exempt Education Level High School Diploma or Equivalent Salary Range $42,000.00 - $47,000.00 ...

4. Commercial Roofers/Laborers

🏛️ Twin City Roofing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Twin City Roofing specializes in the application of single-ply membranes on commercial buildings such as schools, hospitals, office buildings, shopping centers, power plants, etc. We are central ...

5. Fast Track to Management/Financial Professional

🏛️ New York Life

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for leadership-oriented individuals to join our Fast Track Management Program. In this program, you'll have the opportunity to accelerate your path to management, and advance within 12 ...

6. Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)- Calling All Caregivers!

🏛️ Edgewood Group

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking compassionate, dedicated and fun-loving individuals to join our team as Nursing Assistants (CNA). As a CNA at Edgewood, you would be responsible for providing excellent ...

7. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

8. Service Writer

🏛️ Plains Ag LLC

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you want to work with a company that invests in its employees and empowers them to be successful in their careers? We are looking for the right candidate to partner with - employees who want ...

9. Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Sumo Medical Staffing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $165 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Hospitalist Physician Internal Medicine practice is seeking a qualified physician for Dickinson, ND. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. Dickinson ...

10. Travel Medical Lab Technician - $1,850 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Dickinson, ND

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Medical Lab Technician for a travel job in Dickinson, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Medical Lab Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...