Twentynine Palms, CA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Twentynine Palms

Posted by 
Twentynine Palms Journal
Twentynine Palms Journal
 7 days ago

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Twentynine Palms.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Twentynine Palms:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSO5wmE00

1. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3568.24 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Joshua Tree, CA

💰 $3,568 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Joshua Tree, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration ...

3. Tire & Automotive Store Manager

🏛️ Major Tire Retailer

📍 Yucca Valley, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A local family owned business for over 45 years is looking for an enthusiastic, highly motivated, and experienced store manager who understands the importance of P&Ls, productivity and can ...

4. Administration/Office Support

🏛️ TPUOA

📍 Thousand Palms, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri Palms Unified Owners Association is a volunteer Homeowners Association supported by a small office staff who make Tri-Palms Estates a better place to live and enjoy life. We promote the common ...

5. Pool Service Technician

🏛️ KAPS, Inc.

📍 Thousand Palms, CA

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for responsible, self-motivated, hard working individuals. Qualifications/Requirements: * Must have clean driving record. * Physically healthy and able to lift and carry 50lbs without issue ...

6. Service Technician

🏛️ Twice the Ice Coachella Valley

📍 Palm Desert, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Service Technician to join our team! You will maintain and repair commercial ice and water vending equipment . We will provide training to learn our equipment and business operations ...

7. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Palm Desert, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

8. Cultivation Technician

🏛️ Americannmade

📍 Desert Hot Springs, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CULTIVATION TECHNICIAN - $18.00/hour Reports to: Cultivation Supervisors, Cultivation Manager, Director of Cultivation Who We Are AmericannMade is a vertically integrated cannabis company. Our ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Twentynine Palms, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $93,000/Yr + $2,500 Sign-On

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West - Southern California

📍 Landers, CA

💰 $93,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Solo Company Drivers! Earn Up to $93,000 Yearly - $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Local & Regional Routes Available! We are looking for Class A drivers who want to be part of a safe, highly motivated ...

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

