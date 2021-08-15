Get hired! Job openings in and around Spencer

(SPENCER, WV) Companies in Spencer are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spencer:

1. Commercial and Personal Lines Producer- $4k Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ American National Insurance Company

📍 Charleston, WV

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Leader in the insurance industry, American National Insurance Company, is seeking an ambitious and talented Insurance Agent to join our team. Competitive Compensation: 2-4 months paid training! On ...

2. Teams CDL A Truck Driver - $188k - 196k Yearly!

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Duncan, WV

💰 $196,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A DEDICATED TEAMS NEEDED - TEAM UP & EARN MORE! Hogan offers our Dedicated Regional CDL-A Team Truck Drivers: * $15,000 Sign on Bonus split for experienced team drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE! * $0 ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $68,000-$85,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Action Resources

📍 Gandeeville, WV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Action Resources is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Company Drivers Earn $68k-$85k + $7.5k Sign on Bonus - Owner Operators Gross $140k-$300k As one of the premier specialty chemical carriers in the U.S., Action ...

4. Regional CDL-A Driver - $1,400/week

🏛️ Cargo Transporters

📍 Ripley, WV

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Transporters Now Hiring Regional Company Drivers $1400 Weekly pay & weekly home time ENJOY THESE GREAT BENEFITS! * Earn $70K+ per year * Home Weekly * New Model Freighliners (Average fleet age ...

5. Dedicated Regional Run - CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Spencer, WV

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE! * $0.48-$0.52 ...

6. Regional Truck Drivers CDL Class A

🏛️ CDL Labor Management LLC

📍 Millwood, WV

💰 $1,900 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional CDL-A Truck Drivers needed in Millwood, WV. Home Weekends and occasionally during the week. Dedicated Customer. Benefits Available. New Equipment. 2400-2500 Miles & avg 3 layovers per week

7. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Reedsville, OH

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

8. Registered Nurse | RN | TEL (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Spencer, WV

💰 $59 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

9. Telemetry Travel Nurse RN - $2484 per week in WV

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Grantsville, WV

💰 $2,484 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,012 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Spencer, WV

💰 $2,012 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg / Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Spencer, West Virginia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg / Telemetry * Discipline ...