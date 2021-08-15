Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Seymour

(SEYMOUR, IN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Seymour.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seymour:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - SDU - Stepdown Unit - $3278 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Columbus, IN

💰 $3,278 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Stepdown Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Columbus, IN. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3278 ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Columbus, IN

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

3. Get hired today! (Work from Home) Customer Service Representative

🏛️ EVERISE

📍 Edinburgh, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring aggressively, and have recruiters on standby to interview you anytime between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (though we are hiring in more than just eastern time zones ...

4. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Taylorsville, IN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.40 Immediate openings available now. Amazon remains open as an essential ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2731 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seymour, IN

💰 $2,731 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Seymour, IN. Shift: 4x10 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2731 ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,511 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Seymour, IN

💰 $2,511 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Seymour, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,461 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Seymour, IN

💰 $2,461 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Seymour, Indiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Elizabethtown, IN

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. Remote Sales Agents Needed. NO COLD CALLING or Experience Needed

🏛️ The Ziller Agency

📍 Memphis, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mortgage Protection is a fast-growing market and we are looking for a strong leader who is willing to put their heart and soul into their work. Are you a self-driven person who is willing to do ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $70k-$79k/Year + No-Touch

🏛️ Hub Group - Dedicated

📍 Seymour, IN

💰 $79,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hub Group is Hiring CDL-A Local Truck Drivers Local / Home Daily - Average $70,000-$79,000 Yearly - No Touch Freight Enjoy daily home time, higher pay, a predictable schedule and more with local ...