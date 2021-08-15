These Big Bear Lake companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Big Bear Lake, CA) Looking to get your foot in the door in Big Bear Lake? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lucerne Valley, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DFX4 Victorville, CA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DFX4 - Victorville - 15272 Bear Valley ...

2. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Stephany Mora Agency

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $35,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our fast paced, growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level sales position. This position is part time, scheduling appointments or calling our contacts for new clients needing new ...

3. Entry Level Customer Service Manager

🏛️ Platinum Group

📍 Victorville, CA

💰 $54,600 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Position at Accelerated Services Who we are: We are an interactive, dynamic promotional marketing firm representing Fortune 500 clients among an expanding client base. We develop cost ...

4. Class A Truck Driver

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Apple Valley, CA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 888-822-6009 Drive with a company that can offer you more. Western Express has immediate openings for entry level company truck drivers and driver ...

5. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

6. Sales Representative Opportunity at Top Tech Company for Recent Grads

🏛️ Victory Lap

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $69,119 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Interested in Tech Sales? Find out why Victory Lap is the #1 Bootcamp for individuals looking to not just get a job in this fast-growing industry but also launch a successful, life-changing career in ...

7. Life Insurance Sales - Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

#1 Final Expense Life Insurance Agency and company in the nation, looking for outgoing individuals to help us grow our sales force in your area. No experience is required; growth opportunity ...

8. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 San Bernardino, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...