Sells, AZ

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Sells

Sells Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SELLS, AZ) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sells.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sells:


1. Sales Associate - Three Points, AZ, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Three Points, AZ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Three Points, AZ, United States WE OFFER A $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! Grow With Us! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the ...

2. Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Nursing Support / Other / Nursing Assistant / Arizona / Contract / Certified Medical Assistant Job

🏛️ Tribal EM

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sells, AZMust have Medical Assistant Certificate. This position is responsible for assisting clinicians in providing medical care, as well as, direct patient care. This position requires knowledge ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Sells, AZ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

ABOUT

With Sells Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

