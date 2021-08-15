Cancel
Ferriday, LA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Ferriday

Posted by 
Ferriday Post
 7 days ago

(FERRIDAY, LA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ferriday.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ferriday:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bSO5pb900

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Natchez, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Services Sales Agent

🏛️ The Greene Group, Llc- Beverley Greene

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $22,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born salesperson with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. As a Licensed Insurance Sales Representative you will be part of a team that ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Customer Service Representative

🏛️ The Greene Group, Llc- Beverley Greene

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $20,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a passionate, self-driven, natural born sales person with a desire to make a difference in people's lives. To build relationships with customers to meet the needs of their family ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. School Bus Driver

🏛️ Durham School Services, L.P.

📍 Vidalia, LA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Starting Salary - $13.00 per hour Sign on Bonus $1,000 fully credentialed drivers $750 with commercial license with no endorsements $500 with no commercial license $250 employee referral Benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Parts Manager

🏛️ Natchez Ford

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Natchez Ford is looking for a motivated, energetic, and experienced Ford Parts Manager to join our fixed operations team. The Parts Manager is responsible for running a profitable and efficient parts ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Post Partum - $1,814 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Natchez, MS

💰 $1,814 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Post Partum for a travel nursing job in Natchez, Mississippi. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Post Partum * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Ferriday, LA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Ferriday, LA

💰 $1,776 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Truck Driver Job - Ferriday, Louisiana Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs You set your priorities! Boyd Bros. makes it happen! * Want more home time? Drive 2,000 miles per week at ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Ferriday Post

Ferriday, LA
ABOUT

With Ferriday Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

