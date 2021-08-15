Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now
(Odessa, MO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.
1. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive
🏛️ DISH
📍 Grain Valley, MO
💰 $29 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...
2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative
🏛️ DISH
📍 Grain Valley, MO
💰 $40,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...
3. Licensed Inbound Sales Work From Home
🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
📍 Lee'S Summit, MO
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Active Property & Casualty or Personal Lines license required This position doesn't provide training to obtain a license, so you must have an active license to sell insurance to be hired into this ...
4. Work From Home- Life Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training- A Proven System-
🏛️ Asurea Insurance Services
📍 Liberty, MO
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs *Scheduling Your ...
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Independence, MO
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
