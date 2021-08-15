Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(Odessa, MO) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.



1. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Grain Valley, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Grain Valley, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Licensed Inbound Sales Work From Home

🏛️ Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

📍 Lee'S Summit, MO

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Active Property & Casualty or Personal Lines license required This position doesn't provide training to obtain a license, so you must have an active license to sell insurance to be hired into this ...

4. Work From Home- Life Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training- A Proven System-

🏛️ Asurea Insurance Services

📍 Liberty, MO

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: Before you read further, please DO NOT apply if you are NOT interested in the following: *Commission Sales *Residual Income from Renewals *Bonus Programs *Scheduling Your ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Independence, MO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...