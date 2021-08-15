Cancel
Leesburg, FL

Hiring now! Jobs in Leesburg with an immediate start

Posted by 
Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 7 days ago

(Leesburg, FL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Leesburg companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bSO5n4v00

1. Immediate Opening - Cashier - Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

📍 Leesburg, FL

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Type: Part-time - 18 hours per week Pay: $10.00 per hour SUMMARY The Customer Service Representative is primarily responsible for performing check out procedures, assisting customers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Call Center $20hr base

🏛️ American Management Services

📍 Winter Garden, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Base pay of $20 per hour, with potential for up to $40 an hour plus bonus!! American Management Services has an immediate opening for an Inside Sales Representative to join our dynamic outbound Call ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Client Service Specialist Job

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Maitland, FL

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediately hiring for a Client Services Specialist to support a well known data processing company. Must be willing to work within an office located in Maitland, FL. Duties: * Handling a high volume ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 The Villages, FL

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Overnight Class A CDL Pump Truck Driver $5000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Waste Resource Management, LLC

📍 Groveland, FL

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Pump Truck Drivers- Immediate Openings Is OTR driving taking a toll on you and the people you love? Would you like to begin and end your day in the same city each day? Are you tired of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

