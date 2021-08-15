Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Kill Devil Hills

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Kill Devil Hills companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kill Devil Hills:

1. Medical Sonographer Travel Ultrasound Tech $2440/week- Nags Head, NC

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Nags Head, NC

💰 $2,440 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced ultrasound technologist for a travel assignment. Nomad is the modern solution for clinicians to find rewarding travel opportunities while providing full transparency ...

2. Class B Tanker Driver ... Local

🏛️ Drive360 Logistics

📍 Grandy, NC

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Details * We offer excellent wages and benefits and there is plenty of OT available * Drivers should be flexible, patient, trustworthy, customer service driven, and adaptable to changing ...

3. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kill Devil Hills, NC

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

4. Retail Positions

🏛️ Staff Outsourcing Service

📍 Kitty Hawk, NC

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staff Outsourcing Service is hiring for retail positions to work in Kitty Hawk - various shifts available. Full time and Part time positions available. Weekly pay - rate depending on shift worked

5. Sr. Housekeeper

🏛️ Vacasa

📍 Corolla, NC

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,321 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nags Head, NC

💰 $2,321 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Nags Head, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,128 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Nags Head, NC

💰 $2,128 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Nags Head, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline ...

8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Kill Devil Hills, NC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

9. Travel Sonography Technician - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Nags Head, NC

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Nags Head, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $56k-$76k/Year + Great Benefits

🏛️ Reyes Beer Division - Chesapeake, VA

📍 Kill Devil Hills, NC

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reyes Beer Division is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn $56,000 - $76,000 Yearly + Excellent Benefits Local Routes - Get Home Daily Reyes Beer Division is the largest beer distributor in the United ...