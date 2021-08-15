Ready for a change? These jobs are open in White Sulphur Springs

(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in White Sulphur Springs.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in White Sulphur Springs:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at 66 CPM - $5k Sign-On

🏛️ FedEx - Belgrade, MT Road Driver

📍 Ringling, MT

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Road Drivers in Belgrade, MT! Home Daily - Starting at $0.66/Mile + $28.93/Hour Task Pay - $5,000 Sign-On! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Road Driver positions. Position ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1602 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 White Sulphur Springs, MT

💰 $1,602 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in White Sulphur Springs, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 18 ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 White Sulphur Springs, MT

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Bozeman, MT

📍 White Sulphur Springs, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Yr + $10k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - Bozeman, MT

📍 Ringling, MT

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus Recent Grads Welcome! We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,764 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 White Sulphur Springs, MT

💰 $1,764 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ascend National Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in White Sulphur Springs, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,602 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 White Sulphur Springs, MT

💰 $1,602 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in White Sulphur Springs, Montana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

8. Registered Nurse - Manager - 13 Week Contract ($1500/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 White Sulphur Springs, MT

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're excited to offer a Management position for a Registered Nurse with experience overseeing the recruitment, supervision and retention of nursing staff for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1713.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 White Sulphur Springs, MT

💰 $1,713 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in White Sulphur Springs, MT. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 18 weeks ...