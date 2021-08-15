Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Providence require no experience

(Providence, RI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Providence companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DRI1 Providence, RI (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DRI1 - Providence - 115 Dupont Drive ...

2. CDL-B Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $23.25/Hour

🏛️ Sysco - Boston CDL-B Driver

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-B Delivery Drivers Start at $23.25/Hour - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

7. Entry-Level Account Manager

🏛️ AimHire

📍 East Providence, RI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An international print and design company is seeking an Entry-Level Account Manager to join their team in the Rhode Island office. This position offers excellent work life balance, and the ...

8. Entry Level Solar Sales Consultant (Pre-set appointments)

🏛️ Momentum Solar

📍 Attleboro, MA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Unique Opportunity! Position: Solar Sales Consultant Location: Boston, MA Schedule: Flexible Annual Income: $100,000-$200,000 + full benefits Start Date: ASAP Job Overview: We are currently seeking a ...

9. RSC Solar Consultant - Paid Training & Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ Venture Solar

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Venture Solar is a residential and commercial solar provider servicing customers in NJ, NY, CT, MA, NH, and RI. We take an employee and customer first approach with the goal of providing the best ...

10. Team Member - $16/hr

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $16.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers, fries, hot dogs ...