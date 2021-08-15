Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Providence require no experience

Posted by 
Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Providence, RI) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Providence companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSO5jY100

1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DRI1 Providence, RI (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DRI1 - Providence - 115 Dupont Drive ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL-B Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $23.25/Hour

🏛️ Sysco - Boston CDL-B Driver

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-B Delivery Drivers Start at $23.25/Hour - Recent Grads Welcome Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Entry-Level Account Manager

🏛️ AimHire

📍 East Providence, RI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An international print and design company is seeking an Entry-Level Account Manager to join their team in the Rhode Island office. This position offers excellent work life balance, and the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level Solar Sales Consultant (Pre-set appointments)

🏛️ Momentum Solar

📍 Attleboro, MA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Unique Opportunity! Position: Solar Sales Consultant Location: Boston, MA Schedule: Flexible Annual Income: $100,000-$200,000 + full benefits Start Date: ASAP Job Overview: We are currently seeking a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. RSC Solar Consultant - Paid Training & Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ Venture Solar

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Venture Solar is a residential and commercial solar provider servicing customers in NJ, NY, CT, MA, NH, and RI. We take an employee and customer first approach with the goal of providing the best ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Team Member - $16/hr

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Providence, RI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $16.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers, fries, hot dogs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Providence Bulletin

Providence Bulletin

Providence, RI
177
Followers
413
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Providence, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Truck Drivers#Crst#Ma Schedule#Venture Solar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy