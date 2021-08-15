Cancel
Fort Plain, NY

No experience necessary — Fort Plain companies hiring now

Posted by 
Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 7 days ago

(Fort Plain, NY) These companies are hiring Fort Plain residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Entry Level Assembler

🏛️ Staffworks CNY

📍 Little Falls, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production/Assembler Starting pay: $14.00/hour Hours: 7am - 3:30pm Monday - Friday / Overtime hours: 6am - 4pm with occasional Saturday Staffworks is seeking a reliable production worker to join ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Cobleskill, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. Production Worker

🏛️ Bergeron Companies

📍 Dolgeville, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an entry level position. Company will train candidates to operate machines, transfer raw materials and completed products as part of a continuous flow manufacturing process. Requirements

4. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Palatine Bridge, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAB4 Amsterdam, NY (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB4 - Amsterdam - 1785 State Highway 5S ...

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain, NY
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

