No experience necessary — Fort Plain companies hiring now
(Fort Plain, NY) These companies are hiring Fort Plain residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Entry Level Assembler
🏛️ Staffworks CNY
📍 Little Falls, NY
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Production/Assembler Starting pay: $14.00/hour Hours: 7am - 3:30pm Monday - Friday / Overtime hours: 6am - 4pm with occasional Saturday Staffworks is seeking a reliable production worker to join ...
2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Cobleskill, NY
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
3. Production Worker
🏛️ Bergeron Companies
📍 Dolgeville, NY
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
This is an entry level position. Company will train candidates to operate machines, transfer raw materials and completed products as part of a continuous flow manufacturing process. Requirements
4. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Palatine Bridge, NY
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DAB4 Amsterdam, NY (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB4 - Amsterdam - 1785 State Highway 5S ...
5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 Gloversville, NY
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...
Comments / 0