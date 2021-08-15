No experience necessary — Fort Plain companies hiring now

(Fort Plain, NY) These companies are hiring Fort Plain residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Entry Level Assembler

🏛️ Staffworks CNY

📍 Little Falls, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production/Assembler Starting pay: $14.00/hour Hours: 7am - 3:30pm Monday - Friday / Overtime hours: 6am - 4pm with occasional Saturday Staffworks is seeking a reliable production worker to join ...

2. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Cobleskill, NY

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

3. Production Worker

🏛️ Bergeron Companies

📍 Dolgeville, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This is an entry level position. Company will train candidates to operate machines, transfer raw materials and completed products as part of a continuous flow manufacturing process. Requirements

4. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Palatine Bridge, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAB4 Amsterdam, NY (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB4 - Amsterdam - 1785 State Highway 5S ...

5. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...