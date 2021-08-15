Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuskahoma, OK

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tuskahoma

Posted by 
Tuskahoma Voice
Tuskahoma Voice
 7 days ago

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tuskahoma.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tuskahoma:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bSO5hmZ00

1. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position could be housed in Wilburton, Poteau, or McAlester, Oklahoma. Not many careers give you the opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in the community around you, but Child ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Tuskahoma, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2861.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $2,861 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Talihina, OK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2861 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,591 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $2,591 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Talihina, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1170/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $1,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is in need of highly-skilled Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients requiring surgical procedures for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. You'll ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Red Oak, OK

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Lease Purchase - Earn up to $150,000/yr or more!

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines, Inc.

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease DriversBenefits * Earn Top Pay! $1.05 CPM base + Fuel Surcharge * Long length of haul - 700 miles on average for OTR drivers! * Great selection of reliable late ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Daisy, OK

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Tuskahoma, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma Voice

Tuskahoma, OK
22
Followers
227
Post
779
Views
ABOUT

With Tuskahoma Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilburton, OK
City
Tuskahoma, OK
City
Talihina, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Sales Careers#Cdl#Totalmed Staffing#Onestaff Medical#Red Oak#Otr#Tri National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy