Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tuskahoma

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Tuskahoma.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tuskahoma:

1. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $38,169 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position could be housed in Wilburton, Poteau, or McAlester, Oklahoma. Not many careers give you the opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in the community around you, but Child ...

2. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Tuskahoma, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2861.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $2,861 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Talihina, OK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2861 ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,591 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $2,591 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Talihina, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

6. Registered Nurse - OR - 13 Week Contract ($1170/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Talihina, OK

💰 $1,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is in need of highly-skilled Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients requiring surgical procedures for a 13 week contract assignment at a state-of-the-art area hospital. You'll ...

7. CDL A Drivers / Avg. $1,375 Weekly / Dedicated Route

🏛️ Paper Transport, Inc.

📍 Red Oak, OK

💰 $1,375 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Guaranteed Weekly Pay | Weekly Home Time | 99% No-Touch Freight CDL A Regional Truck Driver Opportunity: Average weekly pay up to $1,375/week depending on location/position Ask about our training ...

8. Lease Purchase - Earn up to $150,000/yr or more!

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines, Inc.

📍 Wilburton, OK

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease DriversBenefits * Earn Top Pay! $1.05 CPM base + Fuel Surcharge * Long length of haul - 700 miles on average for OTR drivers! * Great selection of reliable late ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Daisy, OK

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

10. Class A Driving - Avg $80k/Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Tuskahoma, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring today. Call (844) 971-1520 Hiring OTR Company Drivers JOB BENEFITS: * Average $80,000 per year * $10,000 sign-on bonus * Generous home time; Home when you want, for as long as ...