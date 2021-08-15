Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

(Kerrville, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Kerrville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Family/Internal medicine Physician Fredericksburg, Texas

🏛️ Brian scott Torchin

📍 Fredericksburg, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family/Internal medicine Physician Fredericksburg, Texas Job Title: Physician MD/DO $20k Sign-on Bonus for full time Part time and full time seeking highly qualified Physician to join the team! we ...

2. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Pipe Creek, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Boerne, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Immediate Openings - Caregiver - $200 Signing Bonus

🏛️ HONOR

📍 Boerne, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $10.25-$13.75/hour Location: Boerne, TX Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non-medical in ...

5. Assembler

🏛️ 4M HR Logistics

📍 Boerne, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assembler/Production Specialist Boerne, TX * Manufacturing Description 7:00 am - 4:00 pm (Part-Time and 2nd shift may also be available) Monday - Friday Summary Performs repetitive bench or line ...

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Kerrville, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. RN / LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-$ 1000 SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Advanced Medical Pediatric - AMP Home Health

📍 Kerrville, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

AMP has immediate openings in Mountain Home . We have day and night positions available. We have full time, part time and PRN. The shifts are 6a-6p and for nights 6p-6a. We have PRN positions ...