Kerrville, TX

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Kerrville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Kerrville, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Kerrville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Family/Internal medicine Physician Fredericksburg, Texas

🏛️ Brian scott Torchin

📍 Fredericksburg, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family/Internal medicine Physician Fredericksburg, Texas Job Title: Physician MD/DO $20k Sign-on Bonus for full time Part time and full time seeking highly qualified Physician to join the team! we ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Pipe Creek, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Boerne, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Immediate Openings - Caregiver - $200 Signing Bonus

🏛️ HONOR

📍 Boerne, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $10.25-$13.75/hour Location: Boerne, TX Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non-medical in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Assembler

🏛️ 4M HR Logistics

📍 Boerne, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assembler/Production Specialist Boerne, TX * Manufacturing Description 7:00 am - 4:00 pm (Part-Time and 2nd shift may also be available) Monday - Friday Summary Performs repetitive bench or line ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Kerrville, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. RN / LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-$ 1000 SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Advanced Medical Pediatric - AMP Home Health

📍 Kerrville, TX

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

AMP has immediate openings in Mountain Home . We have day and night positions available. We have full time, part time and PRN. The shifts are 6a-6p and for nights 6p-6a. We have PRN positions ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Kerrville, TX
ABOUT

With Kerrville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

