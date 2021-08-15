Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Winona

(WINONA, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Winona.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Winona:

1. Physician / Integrative Medicine / Missouri / Permanent / . Job

🏛️ Medical Search

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Southern Missouri (35 mins south of Mountain View, MO) Specialty: Internal Medicine Requirements: NE license, Active DEA, Board Certified/Eligible in related specialtySchedule: Mon-Fri (8am ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2770 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Mountain View, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,425 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $2,425 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Mountain View, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

4. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

5. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn $1,250-$1,500/Week Min.

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Walmart Dedicated MO

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated St. James, MO Route - Home Weekends!!! $1,250.00-$1,500.00/wk Minimum Guaranteed! Plus $5,000 Transition Bonus! PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us ...

7. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring established teams in your area! Call (844) 971-1520 JOB BENEFITS: * Team drivers average $100,000 per year (per driver) * $20,000 sign-on bonus ($10k per driver) * Generous ...