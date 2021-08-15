Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MO

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Winona

Posted by 
Winona News Beat
Winona News Beat
 7 days ago

(WINONA, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Winona.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Winona:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bSO5dFf00

1. Physician / Integrative Medicine / Missouri / Permanent / . Job

🏛️ Medical Search

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $220,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Southern Missouri (35 mins south of Mountain View, MO) Specialty: Internal Medicine Requirements: NE license, Active DEA, Board Certified/Eligible in related specialtySchedule: Mon-Fri (8am ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2770 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $2,770 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Mountain View, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/07/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,425 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mountain View, MO

💰 $2,425 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Mountain View, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn $1,250-$1,500/Week Min.

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Walmart Dedicated MO

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated St. James, MO Route - Home Weekends!!! $1,250.00-$1,500.00/wk Minimum Guaranteed! Plus $5,000 Transition Bonus! PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year

🏛️ Tri-National

📍 Winona, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Tri-National is hiring established teams in your area! Call (844) 971-1520 JOB BENEFITS: * Team drivers average $100,000 per year (per driver) * $20,000 sign-on bonus ($10k per driver) * Generous ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Winona News Beat

Winona News Beat

Winona, MO
24
Followers
185
Post
657
Views
ABOUT

With Winona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, MO
City
Winona, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Truck Drivers#Internal Medicine#Active Dea#Stability Healthcare#Onestaff Medical#Dedicated Cdl A Truck#Mo Route Home#Ptl#Cdl#Tri National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy