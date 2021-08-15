Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ulysses

(ULYSSES, KS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ulysses companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ulysses:

1. Mill Laborer

🏛️ Five Rivers Cattle, LLC

📍 Ulysses, KS

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: Mill Laborer REPORTS TO: Feedmill Manager and Assistant Feedmill Manager FLSA STATUS: Hourly, Ag-exempt FUNCTION: Assists in various mill operations including housekeeping, maintenance ...

2. RN Medical Unit

🏛️ Centura Health

📍 Ulysses, KS

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Welcome to Centura Health Welcome to Centura Health - the largest health ecosystem in Colorado and Kansas. Welcome to living your mission among thousands of people on fire to live theirs too. Welcome ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Representative - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Ulysses, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Manter, KS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...