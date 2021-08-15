Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Minneapolis

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Minneapolis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Minneapolis:

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

2. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks

🏛️ Allegro Home Delivery

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Qualified? Interested? Questions? Give Joe a call at (855) 650-7346 Allegro Home Delivery is a fast-growing company beginning to ...

3. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

4. Sales Consultant

🏛️ Grussing Roofing

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Roofing, Siding, and Window Sales Grussing Roofing and Exteriors is a growing and well know retail and storm restoration company, serving the Twin Cities area for 50 years. learn more and apply watch ...

5. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Eden Prairie, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take your first steps on a new career path with HealthMarkets Insurance Agency by your side! Enjoy the freedom and flexibility of self-employment while taking advantage of the resources and support ...

6. Wound Care Sales Associate

🏛️ Hydrofera

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible for managing and increasing wound care sales within assigned territory. Reporting to the Region Manager, this role will include selling into the strategic metropolitan areas in Minnesota ...

7. Healthcare Recruiter

🏛️ All Med Search

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Healthcare Recruiter to join our team! This is a remote, commission based opportunity. Responsibilities: * Recruit, screen and interview potential candidates * Provide clients with ...

8. Wireless Sales Manager

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 Eagan, MN

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date5 days ago(8/10/2021 2:12 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32759 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-MN-Eagan Job Locations US-MN-Eagan ...

9. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,800/Week - $5,000 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Ryder - Minneapolis, MN - TJ Maxx Regional

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers 2-3 Layovers per Week - Average $1,800 Per Week + $5,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...