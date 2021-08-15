Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Minneapolis

Posted by 
Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 7 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Minneapolis.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Minneapolis:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSO5bUD00

1. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Lease Purchase - Up to $10k/week

🏛️ Cargo Network Solutions

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $10,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cargo Network Solutions is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers to Lease Purchase! Do you enjoy consistent work, new trucks and the flexibility of being your own boss? Take a look at our No Money Down ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks

🏛️ Allegro Home Delivery

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Independent Contractor / Owner Operator Home Delivery 26 Box Trucks Qualified? Interested? Questions? Give Joe a call at (855) 650-7346 Allegro Home Delivery is a fast-growing company beginning to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Salesforce CPQ Consultant, remote - $150k + stock with opportunity for career progression

🏛️ CPQ People

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Salesforce partner company is looking for another Consultant to grow their team of CPQ specialists - could it be you? This company has been rated by Salesforce Account Managers as the No 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Consultant

🏛️ Grussing Roofing

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Roofing, Siding, and Window Sales Grussing Roofing and Exteriors is a growing and well know retail and storm restoration company, serving the Twin Cities area for 50 years. learn more and apply watch ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ HealthMarkets Insurance Agency

📍 Eden Prairie, MN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Take your first steps on a new career path with HealthMarkets Insurance Agency by your side! Enjoy the freedom and flexibility of self-employment while taking advantage of the resources and support ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Wound Care Sales Associate

🏛️ Hydrofera

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible for managing and increasing wound care sales within assigned territory. Reporting to the Region Manager, this role will include selling into the strategic metropolitan areas in Minnesota ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Healthcare Recruiter

🏛️ All Med Search

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Healthcare Recruiter to join our team! This is a remote, commission based opportunity. Responsibilities: * Recruit, screen and interview potential candidates * Provide clients with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Wireless Sales Manager

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 Eagan, MN

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date5 days ago(8/10/2021 2:12 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32759 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-MN-Eagan Job Locations US-MN-Eagan ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available

🏛️ InMotion Hosting

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

InMotion Hosting is searching for a Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative to source, qualify, and nurture new sales leads for one of our newest product lines. We're looking for someone who ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,800/Week - $5,000 Sign-On + Benefits

🏛️ Ryder - Minneapolis, MN - TJ Maxx Regional

📍 Minneapolis, MN

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder Is Hiring Class A Company Drivers 2-3 Layovers per Week - Average $1,800 Per Week + $5,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis, MN
223
Followers
411
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagan, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Labor Market#Salesforce Cpq Consultant#Cpq#Healthcare#Mn Eagan Job
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy