Tyler, TX

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Tyler

Tyler News Watch
Tyler News Watch
 7 days ago

(TYLER, TX) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Tyler.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tyler:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSO5Zfd00

1. Outside Sales - 100k+ GET PAID DAILY

🏛️ FFL Freedom

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Overview: FFL Freedom believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! WHY WORK HERE... * Ask about our FAST START program. * Highest Commission paid - TOP ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Big Sandy, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,734 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $2,734 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Tyler, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Representative/Team Lead

🏛️ Law Financial Group

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring full time and part time people in the Tyler area. Sales experience is not necessary. You would be helping clients with life insurance, mortgage protection and retirement planning. If you would ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Agent - Athens, TX

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Van, TX

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Assistant Restaurant Manager - 7101 S. BROADWAY- Braum's

🏛️ Braum

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $45,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Assistant Restaurant Manager-Food Service Supervisor-Management If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Dump Truck Driver (Out of town/state travel is required)

🏛️ Rail 1 , LLC

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rail 1 is looking to hire a CDL A Dump Truck Driver (sign-on Bonus!) to join our team. This is an over-the-road position with plenty of opportunity for overtime. Requirements * Class A CDL * Must ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Shift Supervisor - 7101 S. BROADWAY- Braum's

🏛️ Braum

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $36,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview If you are a positive, energetic person looking for a career that offers an excellent compensation package and the chance for advancement, Braum's is the place for you! Position: Shift ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Day Shift Order Selectors

🏛️ AWG, Inc.

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring a motivated Order Selectors for a Beverage Distribution Warehouse in the Tyler area. Full time Monday- Friday Day Shift $12 to $13 per hour Responsibilities * Select merchandise for orders

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Warehouse

🏛️ Stone Bridge Personnel

📍 Tyler, TX

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Manufacturing warehouse in Tyler is currently seeking a warehouse associate to join their team. This is a full-time position Monday-Friday. 7:00AM-4:00PM $12/hr. Some of the warehouse ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Tyler News Watch

Tyler News Watch

Tyler, TX
With Tyler News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

