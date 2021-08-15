Cancel
Augusta, GA

Work remotely in Augusta — these positions are open now

Augusta News Watch
Augusta News Watch
 7 days ago

(Augusta, GA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Get hired today! Work Remotely - Customer Service Representative

🏛️ EVERISE

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring aggressively, and have recruiters on standby to interview you anytime between 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (though we are hiring in more than just eastern time zones ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Customer Service Ready to kick-start you career? You've come to the right place! Have a passion for helping others ? Enjoy solving problems ? Pride yourself on your customer service

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Healthcare Customer Service Representative

🏛️ The Panther Group

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**Minimum of one year of consecutive call center experience is required for consideration** Work from Home Healthcare Customer Service Representatives, call center representatives, patient access ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $16 per hour and grow up to $26 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Remote Appointment Setter/Work from Home Earn $15.00 an Hour

🏛️ Easy Rest

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Appointment Setter/Work from Home Earn $15.00 an Hour Easy Rest, a national direct in-home sales company, and one of the United States largest distributors of Adjustable Beds is looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Technical Project Admin

🏛️ Robert Half

📍 Augusta, GA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Robert Half Technology is looking for a Technical Project Admin for a Full Time REMOTE role. Please reach out to Lisa Huffman if interested. Must have MSP Experience Communicate effectively with both ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Augusta News Watch

Augusta News Watch

With Augusta News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

