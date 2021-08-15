Cancel
Sierra Vista, AZ

Get hired! Job openings in and around Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista Journal
 7 days ago

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Sierra Vista.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sierra Vista:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bSO5XuB00

1. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Huachuca City, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

2. CUSTOMER SERVICE AGENT $14/HR LIVE IN OR NEAR DOUGLAS AZ

🏛️ ACT - Today

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service Associates primarily receive inbound calls from consumers for assistance with their accounts. Customer Service Associates are problem solvers with good negotiation skills who are ...

3. Garbage Truck Driver with PTO + 401K + Health/Dental/Vision Insurance

🏛️ Waste Disposal LLC

📍 Huachuca City, AZ

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Waste Disposal is pleased to announce a job opening for a garbage truck driver at our Whetstone (Huachuca City), AZ yard. No previous garbage experience required, but it is helpful. The position ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

5. CDL Team Truck Drivers - Average $85,000-$100,000/Year + $5k Sign-On

🏛️ Double J Transport

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class A CDL Pre-Matched Team Drivers! Average $85k-$100k+ Per Driver Yearly - $5k Sign-On Bonus Per Driver - 100% No-Touch Freight Double J Transport is now hiring for Over the Road Class ...

6. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $1,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

8. Entry Level Management

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we are looking for individuals in your area with a strong work ethic. This job consists mainly of talking to people over the phone in a professional manner ...

9. Job Forman / Superintendent

🏛️ TCM Construction LLC

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead man to over see jobs and help with basic construction tasks. Small repairs and Painting.

10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Sierra Vista, AZ

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

