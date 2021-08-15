Ready for a change? These Montevideo jobs are accepting applications

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Companies in Montevideo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Montevideo:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,127 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Canby, MN

💰 $3,127 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Canby, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. Cool Fuel/Arfsten Over the Road Driver

🏛️ Lube-Tech Services, LLC

📍 Benson, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What you will enjoy about being a part of the Cool Fuel / Arfsten family: * Competitive benefits starting on your first day, with medical plans as low as $14 per check (including medical, dental ...

3. Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings

🏛️ Job Juncture

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings Day shift: 6am-6pm or Night shift: 6pm-6am $21-35/hour DOE Our Willmar, MN food manufacturing client is looking to hire multiple Maintenance Technicians on ...

4. Production Operator - Nights - $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ Milk Specialties Global

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Milk Specialties Global, our focus is to create high-quality ingredients designed to optimize health and nutrition. We are passionate and dedicated people. Each day, we collectively explore new ...

5. Material Handler - Days - $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ Milk Specialties Global

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Milk Specialties Global, our focus is to create high-quality ingredients designed to optimize health and nutrition. We are passionate and dedicated people. Each day, we collectively explore new ...

6. Leasing Specialist

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Cottonwood, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job searching is a lot better with someone in your corner. Kelly® Professional & Industrial is seeking a Remote Leasing Specialist to work at a top banking client located in Marshall, MN . Sound ...

7. Mechanic

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Bellingham, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic FULL-TIME $18.76/hr -Analyze malfunctions and repair, rebuild, and maintain construction equipment, such as trucks, trailers, batch plants, cranes, scrapers, paving machines, motor graders ...

8. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Minnesota. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

9. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Sign-on : $120K * Base Salary: $300K + production * Additional weekend call paid at: $90.00 hr = $5,580 * Income Incentive : * Based upon collections ...

10. Local Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 3 months experience for a home daily position! * $72,000 annual average income * $10,000 sign on if you can pull first load by 5/7. ($1000.00 on first ...