Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

Ready for a change? These Montevideo jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Companies in Montevideo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Montevideo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bSO5V8j00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,127 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Canby, MN

💰 $3,127 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Canby, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Cool Fuel/Arfsten Over the Road Driver

🏛️ Lube-Tech Services, LLC

📍 Benson, MN

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What you will enjoy about being a part of the Cool Fuel / Arfsten family: * Competitive benefits starting on your first day, with medical plans as low as $14 per check (including medical, dental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings

🏛️ Job Juncture

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Maintenance Technician - Multiple Openings Day shift: 6am-6pm or Night shift: 6pm-6am $21-35/hour DOE Our Willmar, MN food manufacturing client is looking to hire multiple Maintenance Technicians on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Production Operator - Nights - $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ Milk Specialties Global

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Milk Specialties Global, our focus is to create high-quality ingredients designed to optimize health and nutrition. We are passionate and dedicated people. Each day, we collectively explore new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Material Handler - Days - $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ Milk Specialties Global

📍 Clara City, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Milk Specialties Global, our focus is to create high-quality ingredients designed to optimize health and nutrition. We are passionate and dedicated people. Each day, we collectively explore new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Leasing Specialist

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Cottonwood, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job searching is a lot better with someone in your corner. Kelly® Professional & Industrial is seeking a Remote Leasing Specialist to work at a top banking client located in Marshall, MN . Sound ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Mechanic

🏛️ GCC of America

📍 Bellingham, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mechanic FULL-TIME $18.76/hr -Analyze malfunctions and repair, rebuild, and maintain construction equipment, such as trucks, trailers, batch plants, cranes, scrapers, paving machines, motor graders ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Minnesota. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Sign-on : $120K * Base Salary: $300K + production * Additional weekend call paid at: $90.00 hr = $5,580 * Income Incentive : * Based upon collections ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Local Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ BRK Trucking

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking Class A CDL drivers with a minimum of 3 months experience for a home daily position! * $72,000 annual average income * $10,000 sign on if you can pull first load by 5/7. ($1000.00 on first ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
20
Followers
241
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willmar, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Montevideo, MN
City
Canby, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation And Benefits#Travel Nursing#Food Manufacturing#Vivian#Onestaff Medical#Rn Med Surg#Llc Benson#The Cool Fuel Arfsten#Maintenance Technicians#Kelly#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy