A job on your schedule? These Pacific House positions offer flexible hours

(Pacific House, CA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Pacific House-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Part Time Solar Sales Advisor

🏛️ Infinity Energy Inc

📍 El Dorado Hills, CA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

$300 - $2500 per Kilowatt, average system size is 6 to 10 Kilowatts, YOU DECIDE COMMISSION AND $1000 UP-FRONT BONUS ON EACH SALE, REST AT INSTALL AND $3750 RAMP UP BONUS, $750 FOR FIRST 5 INSTALLS

2. Customer Service

🏛️ Swanson's Cleaners

📍 El Dorado Hills, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Customer Service We are currently hiring and training customer service staff for full-time & part-time positions. Our operating hours are Mon-Fri 10:00a-6:00p and Sat 10:00a-3:00p. Starting wage is ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Shingle Springs, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Seasonal Retail Team Member - Folsom Lake College Bookstore F2216

🏛️ NXTThing RPO, LLC

📍 Folsom, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Company DescriptionHiring Immediately! Hourly Rate of $15 HourPerks - Employee discount, flexible scheduleAbout Us!Join the Follett team that serves over half of the students in the United States and ...

5. Administrative Analyst I/II

🏛️ County of El Dorado

📍 Placerville, CA

💰 $77,188 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Analyst I/II Print ( Apply Administrative Analyst I/II Salary $57,158.40 - $77,188.80 Annually Location Placerville, CA Job Type Full Time, Part Time, and Extra Help Department List ...

6. Assistant Manager (Palladio Luxe Cinema)

🏛️ Folsom Lux Theatres, LLC

📍 Folsom, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Classification: FULL-TIME OR PART-TIME, NON-EXEMPT Salary Level: $15.00 TO $17.00 PER HOUR Reports to: Theater General Manager Great with People ? Eager to apply your skills to management? Assistant ...

7. Cooks, Shift Leaders

🏛️ KFC Venquest Investments

📍 Cameron Park, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a COOKS AND SHIFT LEADERS to join our team! PART TIME OR FULL TIME Responsibilities: * Lead shift , work as team leader for all restaurant workers * Adjust daily schedule for shift ...

8. Sales / Admin Assistant

🏛️ Syncopated Partners LLC

📍 Folsom, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Sales / Admin Assistant for Bach to Rock Music School Bach To Rock ("B2R") America's Music School for students of all ages is currently seeking an administrative assistant to work as a part-time to ...

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Pollock Pines, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

10. Hiring Caregivers In Your Area - $100 Bonus if HCA-Registered

🏛️ HONOR

📍 Foresthill, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Compensation: $14.50-$15.75/hour Location: Meadow Vista, CA Hours: Full-time, part-time, and weekend shifts we're flexible! What we're looking for: Honor hires amazing caregivers to provide non ...