Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakridge, OR

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Oakridge

Posted by 
Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 7 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Oakridge companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oakridge:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYTqT_0bSO5TNH00

1. Associate Veterinarian

🏛️ iHire

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come experience the Emergency Veterinary Hospital! We are a growing, 24-hour, full-service emergency and critical care practice in Springfield, Oregon. We are AAHA accredited, serving the residents ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Office Assistant 2 - Bilingual (A005B)

🏛️ Lane County

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Assistant 2 - Bilingual (A005B) Print ( Apply Office Assistant 2 - Bilingual (A005B) Salary $17.02 - $23.57 Hourly Location Springfield, OR Job Type Regular Department Health & Human Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Store Stocker - Flexible Schedules

🏛️ Jerry's Home Improvement

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jerry's is looking to grow our Team! We are looking for Team Members to join our store stocking team for current needs at both of our locations. Open availability is key for these roles. If you have ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. McKenzie Valley LTRG of Lane County Executive Director

🏛️ Cascade Pacific RC&D (employer of record for MVLTRG)

📍 Blue River, OR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

On September 7, 2020, the Holiday Farm Fire was ignited in the McKenzie River area, eventually burning some 170,000 acres, and causing catastrophic damage to homes, businesses, infrastructure, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Orthodontic Dental Assistant

🏛️ Oregon Pediatric Dental Care

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, Our very busy clinic is needing a full-time assistant (EFODA) to join our great team! We are part of an Orthodontic and Pediatric Dental group serving the Willamette Valley. Requirements ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Oakridge, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Earn $17 - $33/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Dexter, OR

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $17 - $33 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Electrician

🏛️ Olsson Industrial Electric, Inc.

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $48 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Olsson Industrial Electric, the premiere industrial electrical contractor in the Pacific Northwest, is currently looking for experienced electrical journeyman to join our awesome team. What you will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Certified Dental Assistant

🏛️ Oregon Pediatric Dental Care

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, Our very busy clinic in Springfield is need of both part-time and full-time assistants (EFDA or CDA) to join our great team! We invite you come do a work shadow. You might just be surprised ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Laborer

🏛️ Tradesmen International, Inc.

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description:Tradesmen International is immediately hiring motivated Laborers for a project located in Springfield, OR. This is a first shift opportunity and the pay rate is $18-20/hour based on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Oakridge Times

Oakridge Times

Oakridge, OR
15
Followers
215
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oakridge Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Oakridge, OR
City
Springfield, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#County Executive#Infrastructure#Mvltrg#The Holiday Farm Fire#Orthodontic Dental#Efoda#Pediatric Dental#Advantage Dental#Sarrell Dental Eye#Community Dental Care#Amazon Flex Amazon#Flex#Certified Dental#Efda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy