Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Oakridge

(OAKRIDGE, OR) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Oakridge companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oakridge:

1. Associate Veterinarian

🏛️ iHire

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $170,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come experience the Emergency Veterinary Hospital! We are a growing, 24-hour, full-service emergency and critical care practice in Springfield, Oregon. We are AAHA accredited, serving the residents ...

2. Office Assistant 2 - Bilingual (A005B)

🏛️ Lane County

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Assistant 2 - Bilingual (A005B) Print ( Apply Office Assistant 2 - Bilingual (A005B) Salary $17.02 - $23.57 Hourly Location Springfield, OR Job Type Regular Department Health & Human Services ...

3. Store Stocker - Flexible Schedules

🏛️ Jerry's Home Improvement

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jerry's is looking to grow our Team! We are looking for Team Members to join our store stocking team for current needs at both of our locations. Open availability is key for these roles. If you have ...

4. McKenzie Valley LTRG of Lane County Executive Director

🏛️ Cascade Pacific RC&D (employer of record for MVLTRG)

📍 Blue River, OR

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

On September 7, 2020, the Holiday Farm Fire was ignited in the McKenzie River area, eventually burning some 170,000 acres, and causing catastrophic damage to homes, businesses, infrastructure, and ...

5. Orthodontic Dental Assistant

🏛️ Oregon Pediatric Dental Care

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, Our very busy clinic is needing a full-time assistant (EFODA) to join our great team! We are part of an Orthodontic and Pediatric Dental group serving the Willamette Valley. Requirements ...

6. Dental Assistant

🏛️ Advantage Dental

📍 Oakridge, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantage Dental Oral Health Center and its family of affiliated practices (Sarrell Dental & Eye, Community Dental Care) are working to revolutionize oral health care for communities across the ...

7. Earn $17 - $33/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Dexter, OR

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $17 - $33 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

8. Electrician

🏛️ Olsson Industrial Electric, Inc.

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $48 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Olsson Industrial Electric, the premiere industrial electrical contractor in the Pacific Northwest, is currently looking for experienced electrical journeyman to join our awesome team. What you will ...

9. Certified Dental Assistant

🏛️ Oregon Pediatric Dental Care

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, Our very busy clinic in Springfield is need of both part-time and full-time assistants (EFDA or CDA) to join our great team! We invite you come do a work shadow. You might just be surprised ...

10. Laborer

🏛️ Tradesmen International, Inc.

📍 Springfield, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description:Tradesmen International is immediately hiring motivated Laborers for a project located in Springfield, OR. This is a first shift opportunity and the pay rate is $18-20/hour based on ...