Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bingham

(BINGHAM, NM) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bingham companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bingham:

1. Direct Support Professional - Floater (Socorro, NM)

🏛️ Tresco Inc

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Tresco, Inc. and be part of a growing and dynamic team! We have a great opportunity for a Direct Support Professional - Floater position! Must be willing & available to work all shifts to ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - El Paso, TX

📍 San Antonio, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

3. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - PCU - Progressive Care Unit - $3606.84 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $3,606 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mynela Staffing is seeking an experienced Progressive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Socorro, NM. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

5. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 San Antonio, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

6. NM-RN-L&D-12N- $60.51 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FBC/L&D RNPlease only submit candidates that area aware of their submission to our facility. Please do not allow candidates to contact facility. Please only submit candidates with an active NM or ...

7. RN LPN

🏛️ Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay starting at $30/hr for RN and $22/hr for LPN 1:1 Patient Care! Great team and great work environment! Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, one of the leading providers of skilled pediatric home care ...

8. NM-RN-Med Surg-12V - $70.06 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Socorro, NM

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

13 weeks assignment, 2 years' experience current required in med/surg unit required. Must be a team player, flexible and accustomed to fast paced environment. Must have successfully completed at ...