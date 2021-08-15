Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

Job alert: These jobs are open in Bridgeport

Posted by 
Bridgeport Post
 7 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Companies in Bridgeport are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bridgeport:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RoJTw_0bSO5Rbp00

1. Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life - Priority One

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking individuals who are interested in being part of the fastest growing market available today, The Senior Market. At Family First Life, we are considered to be "The Senior Market ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $3456 per week in NE

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $3,456 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. OTR Team Reefer Truck Driver Job in Alliance, NE

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $168,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : OTR Team Reefer Truck Driver Job - Alliance, Nebraska TTM National Team Refrigerated Truck Driving Job Shaffer Trucking is hiring team drivers to join their national fleet. Drivers on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Respiratory Therapist | RRT | RESP (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $59 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being an Allied health professional. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Help Desk Support

🏛️ GERING VALLEY PLUMBING & HEATING, INC

📍 Gering, NE

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for good-looking energetic and professional person To ensure success, someone who works well with a small team and is willing to learn. Training is conduct online or at our site ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Family Service Worker

🏛️ Family4ward, Inc.

📍 Alliance, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ideal applicant must provide compassionate care with strong communication, must be capable of working independently, have adequate problem-solving skills, at least 1 year of related experience, those ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. HVAC Installer69361

🏛️ Independent Plumbing & Heating

📍 Scottsbluff, NE

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for an HVAC Installer69361 to join our team! You will install, service, and repair heating and air conditioning systems. Responsibilities: * Install new heating, ventilation, and air ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Material Handler Part Time

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Gering, NE

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: MATER11497 $16/hr 15-20 hrs/wk 2-6am M-F As a material handler you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We are driven to bring ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Veteran's Case Manager

🏛️ Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Inc.

📍 Gering, NE

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY: Provides a variety of support services to homeless or near-homeless Veterans; assists in coordinating services and communication among landlords and CNCAP; provides financial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Bridgeport, NE
ABOUT

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

