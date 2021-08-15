Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, WI

These Monroe companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Posted by 
Monroe Bulletin
Monroe Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Monroe, WI) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Monroe-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UOCap_0bSO5Qj600

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Rockford, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Local Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ WERHANE ENTERPRISES

📍 Lena, IL

💰 $22 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werhane Enterprises has immediate openings for a local delivery route. Approximate starting times are between midnight and 2am and be done within 12 hours. You must have a valid Class A CDL, operate ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Fab Assembly - 1st shift

🏛️ Industrial Specialties

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate openings for skilled assemblers, . Previous experience using hand and power tools required. Must know how to read tape measure and standard blueprints. Use of drills, grinders, cranes, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Freeport, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Job available - immediate employment - Weekend Security Officer - American Security and Investiga...

🏛️ American Security and Investigations, LLC

📍 Monroe, WI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview American Security has been delivering 'peace of mind' to our customers for over 45 years! We are an innovative team of safety and security professionals that bring a customer service mindset ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Monroe Bulletin

Monroe Bulletin

Monroe, WI
24
Followers
163
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroe Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, WI
City
Monroe, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Werhane Enterprises#Cdl#Industrial Specialties#Investiga#Llc Monroe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy