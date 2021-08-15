These Monroe companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Monroe, WI) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Monroe-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Rockford, IL

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Local Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ WERHANE ENTERPRISES

📍 Lena, IL

💰 $22 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Werhane Enterprises has immediate openings for a local delivery route. Approximate starting times are between midnight and 2am and be done within 12 hours. You must have a valid Class A CDL, operate ...

3. Fab Assembly - 1st shift

🏛️ Industrial Specialties

📍 Janesville, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate openings for skilled assemblers, . Previous experience using hand and power tools required. Must know how to read tape measure and standard blueprints. Use of drills, grinders, cranes, and ...

4. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Freeport, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

5. Job available - immediate employment - Weekend Security Officer - American Security and Investiga...

🏛️ American Security and Investigations, LLC

📍 Monroe, WI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview American Security has been delivering 'peace of mind' to our customers for over 45 years! We are an innovative team of safety and security professionals that bring a customer service mindset ...