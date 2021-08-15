Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tornillo, TX

A job on your schedule? These Tornillo positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 7 days ago

(Tornillo, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Tornillo-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKh2w_0bSO5NK900

1. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Class A CDL Driver -Part Time

🏛️ Alan Ritchey, Inc

📍 Clint, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Alan Ritchey, Inc is hiring an as needed Part-Time driver in Clint, TX. The right person must be willing to drive solo and team on an as needed basis. Solo trips are from Clint, TX to Dallas, TX or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Prime

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Representative - HIGH COMPENSATION (Work From Home)

🏛️ Family First Life Northwest

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for high-energy and motivated people to join our TEAM! Write insurance policies on mortgages and make a substantial income doing so. We are looking for both, PART-TIME and FULL-TIME ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. REMOTE Patient Service Representatives $17/HR

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING PATIENT SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES TO WORK FROM HOME! PAY: $17.00/HR (Equipment is provided all you need to provide is Internet.) SCHEDULE: Will need to have flexible schedule between Monday ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Tornillo Voice

Tornillo Voice

Tornillo, TX
28
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tornillo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Clint, TX
City
El Paso, TX
City
Tornillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Mortgage#Life Insurance#Asap#Dialamerica#Inc#Ffl Agency#Iul#Mmc Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy