A job on your schedule? These Tornillo positions offer flexible hours

(Tornillo, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Tornillo-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Customer Service Representative - Apply Today, Start ASAP!

🏛️ DialAmerica

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shift: Part-Time or Full - Time Pay: After training, our top agents make an average of $10-$15 an hour At DialAmerica your career growth is a priority. As a Customer Service Rep, you will ensure a ...

2. Class A CDL Driver -Part Time

🏛️ Alan Ritchey, Inc

📍 Clint, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Alan Ritchey, Inc is hiring an as needed Part-Time driver in Clint, TX. The right person must be willing to drive solo and team on an as needed basis. Solo trips are from Clint, TX to Dallas, TX or ...

3. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Prime

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

5. Insurance Sales Representative - HIGH COMPENSATION (Work From Home)

🏛️ Family First Life Northwest

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $500,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for high-energy and motivated people to join our TEAM! Write insurance policies on mortgages and make a substantial income doing so. We are looking for both, PART-TIME and FULL-TIME ...

6. REMOTE Patient Service Representatives $17/HR

🏛️ MMC Group LP

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW HIRING PATIENT SERVICE REPRESENTATIVES TO WORK FROM HOME! PAY: $17.00/HR (Equipment is provided all you need to provide is Internet.) SCHEDULE: Will need to have flexible schedule between Monday ...