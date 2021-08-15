Job alert: These Ballinger jobs are accepting applications

(BALLINGER, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Ballinger companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ballinger:

1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in West Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist PT

🏛️ Scout Nurse Staffing

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is a day shift looking for an inpatient PT. Some of the job duties require: Diagnosing movement dysfunction and developing a treatment plan . Teaching patients how to properly use ...

3. Branch Manager

🏛️ Smart State, LLC

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

So, you're a natural leader, a go getter and someone who goes the extra mile. You do what's right - for customers and colleagues - and you believe in doing whatever it takes to get the job done. You ...

4. Remote Sales Representative - Virtual Sales

🏛️ The Deutsch Agency

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated individuals who would like to join our growing company Do you have a desire to grow personally, professionally, & financially? Do you enjoy helping ...

5. Mother Baby RN

🏛️ PWW Recruiting, LLC.

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $2,390 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$2390/Weekly Gross: $1332/Week Taxable ($37/hr), $1058/Week Tax Free Stipends, Up to $600 for Travel Reimbursement Included. 56 cents per mile up to $300 each way. Paid out 2nd pay check and last pay ...

6. Radiology Technologist

🏛️ Ironside Human Resources

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Small town hospital facility outside of the San Angelo and Abilene, TX areas is seeking an experienced 13 week Travel Radiology Technologist to join their team! Must be certified and/or have ...

7. Certified Automotive / Alignment Auto Technician

🏛️ Tom's Tire Pros

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Certified Automotive and Alignment Technicians - Always closed on Sundays! If YOU are looking for a good place to land and have a good support team around you we are looking for you. Do you have

8. Skilled Carpenter

🏛️ Weil Construcion

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great opportunity for a qualified general carpenter (2+ years experience) with a broad knowledge and experience of typical commercial carpentry work from framing thru finish work. This includes ...

9. Medical Receptionist/Front Desk

🏛️ Skilled Pain Care Clinic, PA

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a full-time medical receptionist at our pain management clinic. Hours: M-F 8 AM - 5 PM Duties: Manage front desk. Answer multiple phones calls. Check IN/OUT patients. Verify ...

10. Traffic Technician

🏛️ Nixon Engineering LLC

📍 San Angelo, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nixon Engineering is looking for employees that will work outside every day to make sure customer, crews, drivers and our own teams get home safely. JOIN US IF YOU: · Like working outside · Work ...