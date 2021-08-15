These Bloomville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Bloomville, OH) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Bloomville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Assembler Technician **HIRING IMMEDIATELY**

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Willard, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: 2nd Pay: $17.50/hr. (Some OT!!) Additional Perks: Extremely good benefits including 401k with up to 8% match, Medical, Dental, Vision, 13 Paid holidays off and a $2500 sign on bonus if ...

2. Production Laborer $16.03 Hour - $1000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ PPG

📍 Fostoria, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Starting rate of $16.03 per hour with increase potential in 60 days! $1000 SIGN ON BONUS Competitive benefits and paid time off! As a Production Operator, you will be a crucial ...

3. Immediate Openings! 2nd shift Assembly! $17.50 per hr

🏛️ Legacy Staffing

📍 Willard, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Legacy Staffing has partnered with a leading manufacturer of lawn equipment and seeking immediate hires! IMMEDIATE OPENINGS. Production Operator. Starting $16.50-$17.50 per hr! * Both 1st and 2nd ...

4. Start Immediately! Get Paid Weekly !

🏛️ Legacy Staffing

📍 Willard, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Legacy Staffing has partnered with a leading manufacturer of lawn equipment and seeking immediate hires! IMMEDIATE OPENINGS. Production Operator. Starting @$16.50-17.50PER HR! * Both 1st and 2nd ...

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Tiffin area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and a generous benefits package

6. CDL A Truck Driver Regional OTR Dedicated

🏛️ Hot Seat Services

📍 Marion, OH

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Drivers - Home Weekly! Call (855) 463-6568 Today! * Dedicated lanes running Target DCs cross IL, IN and OH * Depending on lane and experience $80k ...

7. Machine Operators / Packers

🏛️ Acloche-Delaware

📍 Bucyrus, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Packers Needed in Bucyrus Essential Factory - Bucyrus client - produces Hot and Cold Disposable wipes. Acloché has immediate openings for Machine Operators in Bucyrus, Ohio! Full Job Description for ...

8. Assembly Technician

🏛️ All Star Assembly

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking honest, hard working, dedicated individuals to fill our Assembly Tech positions in Tiffin OH. and surrounding areas. We have full and part-time positions immediately ...

9. Multi-craft Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Proactive Employment Inc.

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Maintenance Technician (2) We have an immediate opportunity for a Multi-craft Maintenance Pro. The Maintenance Technician will install, repair and maintain industrial equipment on the ...

10. General Laborer

🏛️ Elgen Staffing

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a nationwide metals manufacturer has an immediate need for an experienced General Laborer to join their winning team in Tiffin. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: * Monitor quality of parts by ...