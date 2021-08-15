Cancel
Bloomville, OH

These Bloomville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Bloomville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(Bloomville, OH) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Bloomville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNvny_0bSO5Kfy00

1. Assembler Technician **HIRING IMMEDIATELY**

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Willard, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: 2nd Pay: $17.50/hr. (Some OT!!) Additional Perks: Extremely good benefits including 401k with up to 8% match, Medical, Dental, Vision, 13 Paid holidays off and a $2500 sign on bonus if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Production Laborer $16.03 Hour - $1000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ PPG

📍 Fostoria, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Immediately! Starting rate of $16.03 per hour with increase potential in 60 days! $1000 SIGN ON BONUS Competitive benefits and paid time off! As a Production Operator, you will be a crucial ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Immediate Openings! 2nd shift Assembly! $17.50 per hr

🏛️ Legacy Staffing

📍 Willard, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Legacy Staffing has partnered with a leading manufacturer of lawn equipment and seeking immediate hires! IMMEDIATE OPENINGS. Production Operator. Starting $16.50-$17.50 per hr! * Both 1st and 2nd ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Start Immediately! Get Paid Weekly !

🏛️ Legacy Staffing

📍 Willard, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Legacy Staffing has partnered with a leading manufacturer of lawn equipment and seeking immediate hires! IMMEDIATE OPENINGS. Production Operator. Starting @$16.50-17.50PER HR! * Both 1st and 2nd ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Comfort Keepers

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Tiffin area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and a generous benefits package

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A Truck Driver Regional OTR Dedicated

🏛️ Hot Seat Services

📍 Marion, OH

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Openings for Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Drivers - Home Weekly! Call (855) 463-6568 Today! * Dedicated lanes running Target DCs cross IL, IN and OH * Depending on lane and experience $80k ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Machine Operators / Packers

🏛️ Acloche-Delaware

📍 Bucyrus, OH

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Packers Needed in Bucyrus Essential Factory - Bucyrus client - produces Hot and Cold Disposable wipes. Acloché has immediate openings for Machine Operators in Bucyrus, Ohio! Full Job Description for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Assembly Technician

🏛️ All Star Assembly

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking honest, hard working, dedicated individuals to fill our Assembly Tech positions in Tiffin OH. and surrounding areas. We have full and part-time positions immediately ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Multi-craft Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Proactive Employment Inc.

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Title: Maintenance Technician (2) We have an immediate opportunity for a Multi-craft Maintenance Pro. The Maintenance Technician will install, repair and maintain industrial equipment on the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. General Laborer

🏛️ Elgen Staffing

📍 Tiffin, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our client, a nationwide metals manufacturer has an immediate need for an experienced General Laborer to join their winning team in Tiffin. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: * Monitor quality of parts by ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Labor IssuesOccupational Health Safety

OSHA Updates Guidance on Protecting Unvaccinated Workers

An updated guidance was issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA in order to help employers protect workers from the coronavirus. The guidance reflects developments in science and data, including the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance issued July 27. The updated guidance, however, expands information on appropriate measures for protecting workers in higher-risk work places with mixed-vaccination status workers. This mainly includes industries such as manufacturing, meat, seafood and poultry processing, high-volume and retail grocery and agricultural processing. This is often prolonged due to close contact with others.

