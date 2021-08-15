These Bloomville companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Bloomville, OH) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Bloomville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.
1. Assembler Technician **HIRING IMMEDIATELY**
🏛️ Aerotek
📍 Willard, OH
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Shift: 2nd Pay: $17.50/hr. (Some OT!!) Additional Perks: Extremely good benefits including 401k with up to 8% match, Medical, Dental, Vision, 13 Paid holidays off and a $2500 sign on bonus if ...
2. Production Laborer $16.03 Hour - $1000 Sign On Bonus!
🏛️ PPG
📍 Fostoria, OH
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Hiring Immediately! Starting rate of $16.03 per hour with increase potential in 60 days! $1000 SIGN ON BONUS Competitive benefits and paid time off! As a Production Operator, you will be a crucial ...
3. Immediate Openings! 2nd shift Assembly! $17.50 per hr
🏛️ Legacy Staffing
📍 Willard, OH
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Legacy Staffing has partnered with a leading manufacturer of lawn equipment and seeking immediate hires! IMMEDIATE OPENINGS. Production Operator. Starting $16.50-$17.50 per hr! * Both 1st and 2nd ...
4. Start Immediately! Get Paid Weekly !
🏛️ Legacy Staffing
📍 Willard, OH
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Legacy Staffing has partnered with a leading manufacturer of lawn equipment and seeking immediate hires! IMMEDIATE OPENINGS. Production Operator. Starting @$16.50-17.50PER HR! * Both 1st and 2nd ...
5. Caregiver
🏛️ Comfort Keepers
📍 Tiffin, OH
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Are you a caregiver looking for immediate work in the Tiffin area? Do you want a rewarding career helping others while receiving competitive pay, flexible work shifts and a generous benefits package
6. CDL A Truck Driver Regional OTR Dedicated
🏛️ Hot Seat Services
📍 Marion, OH
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Immediate Openings for Dedicated Class A CDL Truck Drivers - Home Weekly! Call (855) 463-6568 Today! * Dedicated lanes running Target DCs cross IL, IN and OH * Depending on lane and experience $80k ...
7. Machine Operators / Packers
🏛️ Acloche-Delaware
📍 Bucyrus, OH
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Packers Needed in Bucyrus Essential Factory - Bucyrus client - produces Hot and Cold Disposable wipes. Acloché has immediate openings for Machine Operators in Bucyrus, Ohio! Full Job Description for ...
8. Assembly Technician
🏛️ All Star Assembly
📍 Tiffin, OH
💰 $30 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We are currently seeking honest, hard working, dedicated individuals to fill our Assembly Tech positions in Tiffin OH. and surrounding areas. We have full and part-time positions immediately ...
9. Multi-craft Maintenance Technician
🏛️ Proactive Employment Inc.
📍 Tiffin, OH
💰 $31 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Title: Maintenance Technician (2) We have an immediate opportunity for a Multi-craft Maintenance Pro. The Maintenance Technician will install, repair and maintain industrial equipment on the ...
10. General Laborer
🏛️ Elgen Staffing
📍 Tiffin, OH
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our client, a nationwide metals manufacturer has an immediate need for an experienced General Laborer to join their winning team in Tiffin. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES: * Monitor quality of parts by ...
