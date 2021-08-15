Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Cancel
(Columbia, SC) From blasting the music to being able to sit in your favorite chair — or even working on the couch! — working remotely gives you flexibility that's hard to find in an office setting. These companies are hiring remote workers today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSO5JnF00

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Forest Acres, SC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. REMOTE Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ AppleOne

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a passion for helping others? Are you someone who loves customer service? Would you describe yourself as someone who is detail oriented, can work in a fast-paced environment, and can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Cayce, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Remote Representative, Consumer Care

🏛️ Whirlpool Corporation

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Representative, Consumer Care Date: Aug 6, 2021 Location: Columbia, SC, US, 29217 Company: Whirlpool Corporation Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the worlds leading kitchen and laundry ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Cayce, SC

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

