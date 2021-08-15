Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Huron

(HURON, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Huron.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Huron:

1. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

2. Grain Elevator Assistant Manager - Entry Level or Experienced

🏛️ Merge Recruiting

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A well respected ag company located in north central South Dakota has an immediate need for a grain assistant manager. This is an excellent opportunity to join a reputable company that is actively ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

4. SD - PT - Huron/Redfield- $45.22 /HR **3 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted. SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapist

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,171 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,171 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,050 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,050 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1870 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $1,870 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Huron, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1870 ...

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

9. SD - OT - Huron - $42.04 /HR **13 WEEK**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted, but not preferred.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

10. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...