Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huron, SD

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Huron

Posted by 
Huron Today
Huron Today
 7 days ago

(HURON, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Huron.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Huron:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bSO5IuW00

1. READY MIX DRIVER

🏛️ GCC Ready Mix

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GCC Location: Pay rate starting at: $19.24 (hourly) At GCC, employees are our most important resource. As a part of the GCC family, you'll bewelcomed into a culture thatpromotes thecompany vision and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Grain Elevator Assistant Manager - Entry Level or Experienced

🏛️ Merge Recruiting

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A well respected ag company located in north central South Dakota has an immediate need for a grain assistant manager. This is an excellent opportunity to join a reputable company that is actively ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. SD - PT - Huron/Redfield- $45.22 /HR **3 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted. SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Physical Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,171 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,171 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,050 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $2,050 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1870 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $1,870 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Huron, SD. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1870 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Huron, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

Click Here to Apply Now

9. SD - OT - Huron - $42.04 /HR **13 WEEK**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New grad is accepted, but not preferred.SNF experience preferred.Rehab Optima experience preferred Shift: Days M-F Specialty Type: Rehabilitation Therapy Sub Specialties: Occupational Therapist

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Huron, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Huron Today

Huron Today

Huron, SD
15
Followers
154
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huron, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Mexico#Sd#Gcc#Grain Elevator#Cdl#Snf#Vivian#Bluepipes Huron#Stability Healthcare#Med Travelers Huron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy