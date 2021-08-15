Job alert: These Seward jobs are accepting applications

(SEWARD, AK) Companies in Seward are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seward:

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Seward, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,349 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,349 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Seward, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1579.79 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,579 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Seward, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/31/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1614 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,614 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Seward, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/31/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...