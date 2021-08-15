Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward, AK

Job alert: These Seward jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Seward Updates
Seward Updates
 7 days ago

(SEWARD, AK) Companies in Seward are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seward:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSO5H1n00

1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Seward, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,349 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,349 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Seward, Alaska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1579.79 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,579 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Seward, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/31/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1614 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Seward, AK

💰 $1,614 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Seward, AK. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: 08/31/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Seward Updates

Seward Updates

Seward, AK
4
Followers
87
Post
533
Views
ABOUT

With Seward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Seward, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#U S Economy#Med Travelers#Totalmed Staffing#Stability Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy