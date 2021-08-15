Job alert: These jobs are open in Heavener

(HEAVENER, OK) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Heavener.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Heavener:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2990 / Week

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Talihina, OK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2990 ...

2. CDL-A Reefer Truck Driver Job in Greenwood, AR

Job Description:

Description : CDL-A Reefer Truck Driver Job - Greenwood, Arkansas APPLY NOW to Class A company truck driving jobs at Tyson Foods Over-the-road opportunities for solo truck drivers Now's your chance ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Reset Merchandiser - Overnight (KTkj)

Job Description:

Teams Welcome - Multiple Openings SCHEDULE: - Start ASAP Night Shifts Sunday to Thursday PAY: $15 per hour Assist with a large store reset and remodel. May involve some heavy lifting. This is not a ...

5. Child Welfare Specialist I/II

Job Description:

This position is located in Poteau, Oklahoma. Not many careers give you the opportunity to make a real, tangible difference in the community around you, but Child Welfare does. Our Child Welfare ...

6. Shipping Receiving Supervisor

Job Description:

We are seeking a Shipping Receiving Supervisor to become a part of our team! You will manage the day to day shipping and receiving of a large volume of products. Additionally you may be tasked with ...

7. Part-Time Housekeeper- Pocola Hotel-**$1,000 Sign-On Bonus**

Job Description:

Part-Time Housekeeper- Pocola Hotel- $1,000 Sign-On Bonus Description Job Purpose or Objective(s):** The Hotel Housekeeping staff is responsible for ensuring the overall cleanliness and professional ...

8. General Pediatric Physician - Physicians Only Apply - Perm

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A General Pediatric Physician practice is seeking a qualified physician for Talihina, OK. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD. We are currently ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2861.4 / Week

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Talihina, OK. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2861 ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,861 per week

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Talihina, Oklahoma. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...