Farlington, KS

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Farlington require no experience

Farlington Daily
 7 days ago

(Farlington, KS) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Farlington companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Mortgage Associate

🏛️ Modis

📍 Nevada, MO

💰 $14 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Fortune 200 company in the US is looking to fill a Mortgage Loan Specialist job in Nevada, MO. If you have data entry and clerical experience and want to work for a company that values trust and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Pittsburg, KS

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Truck Drivers#Modis Nevada#Tyson Otr Drivers#Cdl#Otr
