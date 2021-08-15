Get hired! Job openings in and around Jasper

(JASPER, TX) Companies in Jasper are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Jasper:

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ The Republic Agency

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for highly motivated Sales Representatives with a go-getter mindset to join our team! While this job is Remote, you will meet with clients face to face. In this role, you will work ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3182.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $3,182 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Jasper, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/29/2021 Duration: 12 weeks Pay: $3182.4 / Week ...

3. Southeast

🏛️ Navajo Express, Inc.

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $1,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * High Refrigerated Freight Volume - Run 2600-3000 mi/week * Consistently Earn $1200-$1400/week * Orientation Pay * Earn 1 Day Off For Every Week ...

4. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $3,284 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you ready to make a difference in a new career? Are you ready to return to a career with a purpose? The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is hiring Correctional Officers across Texas. Apply ...

5. Plant Laborer

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Unemployment Benefits Ended? Need work fast? We got you!!! We are looking to hire General Laborers in Jasper, Tx for a 1 month project! What will you be doing everyday? * Employee will be responsible ...

6. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Speech Language Pathologist for a travel job in Woodville, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Speech Language Pathologist * Discipline: Therapy

7. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Woodville, TX

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Woodville, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

9. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,145 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $3,145 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Jasper, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date

10. Registered Nurse - TELE - 13 Week Contract ($3130/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Jasper, TX

💰 $3,130 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...