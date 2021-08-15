Cancel
Manchester, NH

Work remotely in Manchester — these positions are open now

Manchester Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Manchester, NH) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NRsa_0bSO5BjR00

1. Remote Call Center Representative

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Epping, NH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Kelly Services, in partnership with our client, an industry leader in standards-based educational assessments, is seeking experienced Customer Service Representatives for work from home call center ...

2. Customer Care - Call Center Reps - Teleworkers!

🏛️ BMC HealthNet Plan

📍 Manchester, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer Care - Call Center Reps - Teleworkers! Customer Service Manchester area (Work from Home), NH • ID: 2014269 • Full-Time/Regular Positions are full time, work from home Monday-Friday: 8:30 ...

3. Customer Service Professional

🏛️ AnswerFirst Communications

📍 Concord, NH

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REMOTE ANSWERING SERVICE CUSTOMER SERVICE PROFESSIONAL - Work From Home * Currently only hiring qualified candidates that reside in Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Montana ...

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Cogent Analytics

📍 Manchester, NH

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Regional Vice President of Sales--Cogent Analytics SUMMARY--A Primarily Remote Position, also seeking Candidates in the following markets: Cincinnati, Kansas City, Lincoln NE, Columbus, and Syracuse ...

