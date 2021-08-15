Work remotely in Manchester — these positions are open now
(Manchester, NH) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.
1. Remote Call Center Representative
🏛️ Kelly
📍 Epping, NH
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Kelly Services, in partnership with our client, an industry leader in standards-based educational assessments, is seeking experienced Customer Service Representatives for work from home call center ...
2. Customer Care - Call Center Reps - Teleworkers!
🏛️ BMC HealthNet Plan
📍 Manchester, NH
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Customer Care - Call Center Reps - Teleworkers! Customer Service Manchester area (Work from Home), NH • ID: 2014269 • Full-Time/Regular Positions are full time, work from home Monday-Friday: 8:30 ...
3. Customer Service Professional
🏛️ AnswerFirst Communications
📍 Concord, NH
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
REMOTE ANSWERING SERVICE CUSTOMER SERVICE PROFESSIONAL - Work From Home * Currently only hiring qualified candidates that reside in Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Montana ...
4. Outside Sales Representative
🏛️ Cogent Analytics
📍 Manchester, NH
💰 $150,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Regional Vice President of Sales--Cogent Analytics SUMMARY--A Primarily Remote Position, also seeking Candidates in the following markets: Cincinnati, Kansas City, Lincoln NE, Columbus, and Syracuse ...
