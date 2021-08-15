Hiring Now: These roles are open in Yuma

(YUMA, CO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Yuma companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Yuma:

1. Office Coordinator (Wray, CO)

🏛️ J.R. Simplot Company

📍 Wray, CO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Office Coordinator (Wray, CO) Location: Wray, CO, US, 80758 The J.R. Simplot Company is a diverse, privately held organization, with roots firmly planted in agriculture and agriculture-related ...

2. Forklift Operator

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are recruiting a Forklift Operator to join our team! Your position will focus on safe and efficient movement of products and materials. Responsibilities: * Operate various vehicles for storage or ...

3. Laboratory Technologist

🏛️ Yuma District Hospital

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Technologist/Technician Medical Technologist/Technician coordinates daily activities in performing technical and sophisticated testing procedures to obtain timely and accurate clinical data ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

5. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Yuma, CO is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right ...

6. Auto Body Paint Technician

🏛️ Eurotech

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking ​an Auto body Repair Technician / Painter to become an integral part of our team located in Columbus, OH! You will diagnose, adjust, repair, and overhaul automotive ...

7. Life Insurance Agent - Must Be Licensed - Hiring This Week

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Akron, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We provide weekly pay, great benefits, and we are looking to hire this week. You must have an active life insurance license for this position. In our experience, we have found that these are natural ...