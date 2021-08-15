Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ipswich, SD

Job alert: These Ipswich jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 7 days ago

(IPSWICH, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ipswich.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ipswich:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSO51zQ00

1. Manager - Aberdeen

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Sales Flooring and Home Decor

🏛️ Finishing Touch Design Studio

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The position entails helping customers with flooring and window treatments, area rugs ect. 40 hrs per week. Paid Holidays, Vacation Pay. Health Insurance. paid training. Retirement. We are will to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Wastewater Treatment Operator Tech II

🏛️ DEMKOTA RANCH BEEF

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wastewater Operator Tech II Reports To: Maintenance Supervisor FLSA Status: Hourly - LG 10 $26.00 Position Summary This full-time position is responsible for wastewater treatment operations at a pre ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3705 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $3,705 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aberdeen, SD. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3705 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Perioperative - $3,618 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $3,618 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Perioperative for a travel nursing job in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Perioperative * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL Class A Driver\ Home Every Night!

🏛️ TJN Enterprises, Inc.

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Class A Driver * Competitive pay ranges w/ OT * Medical/Dental * Short term disability * Life insurance * Paid vacation/holidays * 401K for qualified employees * M-F schedule (home every night

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: Home Weekly - Earn An Extra $12,000 Your 1st Year - $1000 Paid Every M

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Great Benefits - Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K Match * Paid Vacation * Average $70,000+/yr! * Home Weekly * U.S. Xpress Company Drivers and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated East

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Solo & Team Drivers

🏛️ National Freight Pros

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Solo & Team Drivers Call (844) 490-5672 or (844) 499-0750 or Apply Online Below! PAY We offer an incredibly aggressive pay plan for top notch, experienced drivers. To those that qualify, you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich, SD
15
Followers
189
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ipswich, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Paid Holidays#Sd#Aberdeen Arbys Aberdeen#Arby#Rn Perioperative#Tjn Enterprises#Dental#Vision#K Match#Home Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy