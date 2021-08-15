Job alert: These Ipswich jobs are accepting applications

(IPSWICH, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ipswich.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ipswich:

1. Manager - Aberdeen

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

2. Retail Sales Flooring and Home Decor

🏛️ Finishing Touch Design Studio

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The position entails helping customers with flooring and window treatments, area rugs ect. 40 hrs per week. Paid Holidays, Vacation Pay. Health Insurance. paid training. Retirement. We are will to ...

3. Wastewater Treatment Operator Tech II

🏛️ DEMKOTA RANCH BEEF

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wastewater Operator Tech II Reports To: Maintenance Supervisor FLSA Status: Hourly - LG 10 $26.00 Position Summary This full-time position is responsible for wastewater treatment operations at a pre ...

4. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $3705 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $3,705 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Aberdeen, SD. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3705 ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Perioperative - $3,618 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $3,618 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Perioperative for a travel nursing job in Aberdeen, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Perioperative * Discipline ...

6. CDL Class A Driver\ Home Every Night!

🏛️ TJN Enterprises, Inc.

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL Class A Driver * Competitive pay ranges w/ OT * Medical/Dental * Short term disability * Life insurance * Paid vacation/holidays * 401K for qualified employees * M-F schedule (home every night

7. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

8. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver: Home Weekly - Earn An Extra $12,000 Your 1st Year - $1000 Paid Every M

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Company DriversBenefits * Great Benefits - Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K Match * Paid Vacation * Average $70,000+/yr! * Home Weekly * U.S. Xpress Company Drivers and ...

9. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated East

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

10. CDL A Solo & Team Drivers

🏛️ National Freight Pros

📍 Aberdeen, SD

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Solo & Team Drivers Call (844) 490-5672 or (844) 499-0750 or Apply Online Below! PAY We offer an incredibly aggressive pay plan for top notch, experienced drivers. To those that qualify, you ...