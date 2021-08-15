Cancel
Connell, WA

A job on your schedule? These Connell positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Connell News Flash
Connell News Flash
 7 days ago

(Connell, WA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Connell-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t23iS_0bSO506h00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Connell, WA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Mesa, WA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver - Hiker/Vehicle Transporter/CDL - Part Time

🏛️ Penske

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: Penske Truck Leasing seeks highly motivated and qualified applicants to fill the unique position of Hiker (Vehicle Transporter/Truck Driver) at our Tri-Cities location. This ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home

🏛️ HLN Financial

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill the following two roles: * Sales Representative * Agency Owner Positions do require applicant to have a Life Insurance license - currently active license, or willing to get a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Faculty - Phlebotomy

🏛️ Columbia Basin College

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $62 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $56.40-$62.31 Hourly Columbia Basin College ("CBC" or the "College") seeks an Adjunct for Phlebotomy. CBC offers rewarding opportunities for adjunct faculty to teach courses at both our Pasco ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Bookkeeper / Assistant

🏛️ American Tax Consultants LLC

📍 Pasco, WA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION We are seeking a motivated, professional to join our growing tax accounting and business services firm part-time with the opportunity for full-time employment, year-round. This could ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Part Time Retail Merchandising

🏛️ Signature Retail Services, Inc.

📍 Richland, WA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Signature Retail Services is hiring a part time Retail Merchandiser. We are hiring people who want to have fun at work and have a positive attitude. We offer fun and rewarding job opportunities to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Connell News Flash

Connell News Flash

Connell, WA
19
Followers
191
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

