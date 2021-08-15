Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Big Rapids

Posted by 
Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 7 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Big Rapids companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Big Rapids:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bSO4zOC00

1. Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)

🏛️ myPTsolutions

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference in the lives of young children. SLP needed for Early Childhood Special Education ( ECSE ) and Pre School in Big Rapids, Michigan. Tent. Start date: 9/1/2021 Tent. End date: 11/23 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Grand Rapids - Registered Nurse (RN) - Michigan: $37-$39/hr

🏛️ ConnectRN

📍 Sand Lake, MI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) - Earn Bonuses, Rewards, and Hazard Pay Who We Are: connectRN is bigger than an app we're a diverse community of caregivers that are reimagining the clinician work experience

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Semi-Local CDL A Job - Stanwood, MI

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Stanwood, MI

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Experienced Low Voltage technicians.

🏛️ K-Group Companies

📍 Cedar Springs, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K Group companies is looking for experienced Low Voltage technicians. Those who have experience installing low voltage cabling, conduit, network and security devices (IP Cameras, Access Control and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Housekeeper / Care provider

🏛️ Creekside in home help

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mature health care provider/housekeeper to join our team. You will perform a variety of duties while at our client's homes that include personal care, housekeeping, cooking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. 2nd Shift - CNC Operator - $15.00/hr - Northern

🏛️ Workbox Staffing

📍 Reed City, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC Operator Boats bring joy to thousands of friends and families. This position you will be in a welding boat propellers. You must have a high school diploma or equivalent and you must have welding ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Merchandiser Part Time

🏛️ Alliance Beverage Distributing

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Benefits: * Competitive Pay. Depending on experience, merchandisers can start out as much as $14.00 per hour (minimum of $13.50). * Mileage and Gas Reimbursement. We reimburse $0.37 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Howard City, MI

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Caledonia, MI Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.20, plus $1,000 * sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. NORTHWIND TRAVEL CENTER - CASHIER/RETAIL ASSOCIATE

🏛️ Northwind Investments, Inc.

📍 Reed City, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northwind Travel Center - Cashier/Retail Associate Northwind Travel Center is hiring experienced and friendly Cashiers/Retail Associates to assist our guests in a Marathon Gas Station convenience ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. QDOBA TEAM MEMBER

🏛️ QDOBA

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS RESTAURANT TEAM MEMBER $11.00 to $14.00 PER HOUR Crew Member Benefits: * Flexible scheduling * Free meal when working * 50% discount for family and friends when you dine with them

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids, MI
104
Followers
394
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
City
Stanwood, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Compensation And Benefits#Slp#Pre School#Mi#Low Voltage#K Group#Ip Cameras#Access Control#Shift Cnc Operator#Amazon Workforce#Northwind Investments#Qdoba Big Rapids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy