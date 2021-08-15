Hiring Now: These roles are open in Big Rapids

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Big Rapids companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Big Rapids:

1. Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)

🏛️ myPTsolutions

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $46 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference in the lives of young children. SLP needed for Early Childhood Special Education ( ECSE ) and Pre School in Big Rapids, Michigan. Tent. Start date: 9/1/2021 Tent. End date: 11/23 ...

2. Grand Rapids - Registered Nurse (RN) - Michigan: $37-$39/hr

🏛️ ConnectRN

📍 Sand Lake, MI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Nurse (RN) - Earn Bonuses, Rewards, and Hazard Pay Who We Are: connectRN is bigger than an app we're a diverse community of caregivers that are reimagining the clinician work experience

3. Semi-Local CDL A Job - Stanwood, MI

🏛️ Class A Recruiters LLC

📍 Stanwood, MI

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL RYAN @ 603-828-8363 FOR PHONE INTERVIEW AND APPLICATION JOIN OUR TEAM AND ENJOY A CONSISTENT SCHEDULE SERVING A DEDICATED CUSTOMER. ENJOY RELIABLE HOME TIME AND ACCESS TO COMPREHENSIVE BENEFITS ...

4. Experienced Low Voltage technicians.

🏛️ K-Group Companies

📍 Cedar Springs, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K Group companies is looking for experienced Low Voltage technicians. Those who have experience installing low voltage cabling, conduit, network and security devices (IP Cameras, Access Control and ...

5. Housekeeper / Care provider

🏛️ Creekside in home help

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Mature health care provider/housekeeper to join our team. You will perform a variety of duties while at our client's homes that include personal care, housekeeping, cooking ...

6. 2nd Shift - CNC Operator - $15.00/hr - Northern

🏛️ Workbox Staffing

📍 Reed City, MI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC Operator Boats bring joy to thousands of friends and families. This position you will be in a welding boat propellers. You must have a high school diploma or equivalent and you must have welding ...

7. Merchandiser Part Time

🏛️ Alliance Beverage Distributing

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Benefits: * Competitive Pay. Depending on experience, merchandisers can start out as much as $14.00 per hour (minimum of $13.50). * Mileage and Gas Reimbursement. We reimburse $0.37 ...

8. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire $1,000 Sign On Bonus!

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Howard City, MI

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Caledonia, MI Hourly pay rate: Up to $18.20, plus $1,000 * sign-on bonus, when you start your Day 1 ...

9. NORTHWIND TRAVEL CENTER - CASHIER/RETAIL ASSOCIATE

🏛️ Northwind Investments, Inc.

📍 Reed City, MI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Northwind Travel Center - Cashier/Retail Associate Northwind Travel Center is hiring experienced and friendly Cashiers/Retail Associates to assist our guests in a Marathon Gas Station convenience ...

10. QDOBA TEAM MEMBER

🏛️ QDOBA

📍 Big Rapids, MI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS RESTAURANT TEAM MEMBER $11.00 to $14.00 PER HOUR Crew Member Benefits: * Flexible scheduling * Free meal when working * 50% discount for family and friends when you dine with them