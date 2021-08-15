Cancel
Austin, TX

Attorney General Ken Paxton takes the state's mask mandate ban to the Texas Supreme Court

By THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
CBS Austin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas -- The Texas Supreme Court will decide whether the mask mandates school districts have imposed, in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott, can move forward. Late Friday night, Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet that he has taken the mask mandate fight to the state Supreme Court, and Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee tweeted Saturday that the court will decide the case "on an expedited basis."

