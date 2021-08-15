Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Petrolia

(PETROLIA, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Petrolia.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Petrolia:

1. Physician / Family Practice / California / Permanent / Family Practice Physician Needed in Fortun...

🏛️ StaffPhysicians.com

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A primary care opportunity is now available at a brand new Fortuna community health center building. It is nearly 30,000 square feet, and currently has four other FP/OB physicians working there and ...

2. CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver

🏛️ SYSCO

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company: US0031 Sysco Sacramento, Inc. Zip Code: 95501 Employment Type: Full Time Travel Percentage: OUR TRUCK DRIVERS CAN MAKE UP TO: * Up to $28.72 Per hour, including base, OT and incentives * Up ...

3. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $2808 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,808 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Fortuna, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date

5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,259 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,259 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Garberville, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,591 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $2,591 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Fortuna, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

7. Registered Nurse - OR / PACU

🏛️ Incredible Health

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $118,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Incredible Health is seeking a Registered Nurse for a permanent Operating Room / Surgical position at a partnering hospital system with locations in the Fortuna, CA and surrounding areas. * Preferred ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2840.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Garberville, CA

💰 $2,840 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Garberville, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr flex Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2840.4 / ...

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Fortuna, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: 08/16 ...

10. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Fortuna, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...