Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coalinga, CA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Coalinga

Posted by 
Coalinga Daily
Coalinga Daily
 7 days ago

(COALINGA, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Coalinga.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coalinga:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSO4uyZ00

1. Registered Nurse! $60/hour*

🏛️ Legacy Personnel Inc.

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need to fill the RN position at the Correctional Facility in Avenal, CA For more info, please contact Allen (408) 755-2141 call/text or email me Allen @legacypersonnel.com Requirements: * Must ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $87k/Year + Up to $2,500 Sign-On

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West - Southern CA Local

📍 Huron, CA

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Class A Solo Company Drivers! Earn $87,000+ per Year - $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Local / Home Daily! We are looking for Class A drivers who want to be part of a safe, highly motivated and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. (Unarmed) Guard - Stratford

🏛️ Star Pro Security Patrol INC.

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT! ONLY ONE (1) Application Submission is necessary for all Star Pro Security Patrol Inc positions. Your ONE (1) application will be submitted for review for any and all positions available ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Director of Social Services

🏛️ Life Skills Training and Educational Programs, Inc.

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Social Services Join our team and make a difference in people's lives! We're looking for a Director of Social Services for the Coalinga and San Joaquin, CA. area! Our Philosophy LifeSTEPS ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Remote Psychologist

🏛️ AvaMed Workforce

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AvaMed is seeking a Psychologist to work remotely 80% of the time during this contract. You would be required to visit up to 10 correctional facilities in the central region which spans from ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Technician Mechanic

🏛️ Jrs Auto Sales LLC

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The employee must be able to do technical mechanic diagnostics and must also know all the basic principles of auto mechanics.

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Recreational Therapist CTRS-$1360 per week

🏛️ Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $136 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Healthcare Staffing Professionals , Inc, is currently looking for a Recreational Therapist CTRS to work at a hospital in Coalinga, CA. We offer competitive pay and we pay weekly. Start Date March ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

California Licensed LVN with at least a years licensed experience needed at a correctional facility in CA. Requirements: * Twelve (12) continuous months of experience within the last three (3) years ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $88,000/Year

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West - Northern CA

📍 Huron, CA

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class-A Truck Drivers Earn $88,000 Yearly - Local & Regional Routes Available - Home Daily! We are looking for Class A drivers who want to be part of a safe, highly motivated and exciting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga Daily

Coalinga, CA
19
Followers
150
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coalinga Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Coalinga, CA
City
Avenal, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Full Time Job#Nurse#Rn#Social Services Join#U S Xpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy