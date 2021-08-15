Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Coalinga

(COALINGA, CA) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Coalinga.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Coalinga:

1. Registered Nurse! $60/hour*

🏛️ Legacy Personnel Inc.

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We need to fill the RN position at the Correctional Facility in Avenal, CA For more info, please contact Allen (408) 755-2141 call/text or email me Allen @legacypersonnel.com Requirements: * Must ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $87k/Year + Up to $2,500 Sign-On

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West - Southern CA Local

📍 Huron, CA

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Class A Solo Company Drivers! Earn $87,000+ per Year - $2,500 Sign-On Bonus - Local / Home Daily! We are looking for Class A drivers who want to be part of a safe, highly motivated and ...

3. (Unarmed) Guard - Stratford

🏛️ Star Pro Security Patrol INC.

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

IMPORTANT! ONLY ONE (1) Application Submission is necessary for all Star Pro Security Patrol Inc positions. Your ONE (1) application will be submitted for review for any and all positions available ...

4. Director of Social Services

🏛️ Life Skills Training and Educational Programs, Inc.

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Director of Social Services Join our team and make a difference in people's lives! We're looking for a Director of Social Services for the Coalinga and San Joaquin, CA. area! Our Philosophy LifeSTEPS ...

5. Remote Psychologist

🏛️ AvaMed Workforce

📍 Avenal, CA

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AvaMed is seeking a Psychologist to work remotely 80% of the time during this contract. You would be required to visit up to 10 correctional facilities in the central region which spans from ...

6. Technician Mechanic

🏛️ Jrs Auto Sales LLC

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The employee must be able to do technical mechanic diagnostics and must also know all the basic principles of auto mechanics.

7. Recreational Therapist CTRS-$1360 per week

🏛️ Healthcare Staffing Professionals, Inc

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $136 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Healthcare Staffing Professionals , Inc, is currently looking for a Recreational Therapist CTRS to work at a hospital in Coalinga, CA. We offer competitive pay and we pay weekly. Start Date March ...

8. Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN)

🏛️ Body Fit Plus Inc

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

California Licensed LVN with at least a years licensed experience needed at a correctional facility in CA. Requirements: * Twelve (12) continuous months of experience within the last three (3) years ...

9. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Coalinga, CA

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $88,000/Year

🏛️ CRST Dedicated West - Northern CA

📍 Huron, CA

💰 $88,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Class-A Truck Drivers Earn $88,000 Yearly - Local & Regional Routes Available - Home Daily! We are looking for Class A drivers who want to be part of a safe, highly motivated and exciting ...