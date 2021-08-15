Cancel
Columbus, MT

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Columbus

Columbus News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, MT) Companies in Columbus are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Columbus:


1. Class A CDL Solo Truck Driver - Dedicated Lanes, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Over the Road Solo Driver Our Drivers earn top pay in the industry - Get paid for your driving experience/record For more information, give us a call @ (877) 651-8653 ! Solos - starting ...

2. Hiring Auto Technicians - Relocation Packages Available

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Columbus, MT

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: * $58,000 - $78,000 a year * Relocation packages * Medical, dental, and vision plans * Paid holidays and PTO * Short and long-term ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Park City, MT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Maintenance Worker II, Utility Maintenance Worker II

🏛️ City Of Laurel

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

City of Laurel Job Opening The City of Laurel is now accepting applications for the following union positions: (1) Maintenance Worker II and (1) Utility Maintenance Worker II Compensation for both ...

5. Lot Porter | Sales

🏛️ Bretz RV

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you back a trailer into a tight spot? Or pull a 5th wheel into a repair bay? Do you have forklift experience or a desire to learn? Then our growing company has a great opportunity for you! Our ...

6. Gutter Contractor

🏛️ DaBella

📍 Billings, MT

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DaBella is the #1 Roofing Contractor in the United States, and ranked well within the top 10 of ALL home improvement companies in the U.S. (Qualified Remodeler Magazine). We are looking to partner ...

7. MT - Acute Care/ED CNA - 12hr Nights - $31.85 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Red Lodge, MT

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Acute Care/ED CNA/Ward Clerk - nightsUnder general supervision and according to established policies and procedures, provides clerical support for assigned unit. In doing so, transcribes physician ...

8. Class A Dedicated / OTR / Regional / Drop & Hook, $1,000 Bonus

🏛️ Hendrickson Truck Lines

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $500 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over the driver (OTR) Truck Driver Top Drivers earn $75,000 - $104,000 Hendrickson Truck Lines was founded in 1976 with headquarters in Sacramento, CA. Hendrickson has since grown to become one of ...

9. Retail Sales Representative

🏛️ Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Verizon Authorized Retailer - Cellular Plus Retail Sales Representative- $500 Sign On Bonus We need outgoing full time Sales Representatives who are genuinely devoted to finding the best solution for ...

10. Class A OTR Truck Drivers - Great Benefits

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Laurel, MT

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Columbus News Watch

With Columbus News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

