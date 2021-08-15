These jobs are hiring in Grantsville — and they let you set your own schedule

(Grantsville, UT) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Grantsville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Virtual Assistant

🏛️ The Far Points Group, Inc

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a remote part time Virtual Assistant to join our quick growing team. Be a part of Outstanding texile company. Fastest growing home company! If you're looking for a long term career ...

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Herriman, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Call Center Representative

🏛️ Cyprus Credit Union

📍 West Jordan, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Contact Center Representative Cyprus Credit Union of Salt Lake City, UT is seeking to hire a part-time Contact Center Representative . Are you a customer service rockstar who has a strong work ethic ...

4. Part Time Sales Associate

🏛️ Beaches Tanning Center

📍 South Jordan, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Beaches Tanning Center of Utah and Salt Lake Counties is looking to hire part-time and full-time Sales Associates . Are you an energetic person who excels at customer service and wants to work in an ...

5. Direct Field Sales Representative / Appointment Setter

🏛️ City Wide Facility Solutions

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

E xcellent Pay | Part-Time | Flexible Schedule Monday-Friday (Any 4 weekdays, 4-5 hours per day) City Wide Facility Solutions of Salt Lake City is seeking outgoing, motivated professionals to join ...

6. Work-From-Home Maintenance Scheduler (HVAC Services)

🏛️ Just Right Air

📍 Salt Lake City, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Just Right Heating & Cooling is hiring a friendly and confident part-time Work-From-Home Maintenance Scheduler (HVAC Services) to keep our Salt Lake City, UT clients informed about our maintenance ...