Job alert: These jobs are open in Shawano

(SHAWANO, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Shawano.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Shawano:

1. Class A CDL Local Truck Driver | Green Bay WI | Walgreens

🏛️ CPC Logistics

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Local Truck Driver | Benefits from Day 1! | Green Bay WI | Walgreens Local Drivers | Line Haul | Home Every Day | $1500 - $1600 per week | $5000 Referral Bonus! Call Kelly at 702-274-9905 ...

2. Registered Nurse | RN | PACU (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $74 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Favorite Healthcare Staffing is looking for an experienced Post-Anesthesia Care Unit Registered Nurse (PACU RN) in Green Bay, WI! This assignment is for 13 weeks, and ideal candidates will have at ...

3. Maintenance Supervisor

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Wittenberg, WI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This Jobot Job is hosted by: Caitlyn Hardy Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending us your resume. Salary: $85,000 - $100,000 per year A bit about us: We are a ...

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1746.17 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Shawano, WI

💰 $1,746 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Shawano, WI. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1746.17 / Week About ...

5. Foreman-Paint

🏛️ Quanta Staffing Solutions

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY This position may be responsible for leading, training and developing, a crew of approximately (20) skilled trade personnel in the fabrication, assembly and testing processes ...

6. Finance Analyst I

🏛️ Quanta Staffing Solutions

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION SUMMARY This position is responsible for programs financial reporting and analysis, business decision support, forecasting and budgeting; interfacing with other department leaders and all ...

7. Social Media Marketing Specialist

🏛️ EuroPharma

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CLASSIFICATION Exempt/Salary REPORTS TO: Digital & Web Marketing Manager POSITION SUMARY EuroPharma is looking for a creative, enthusiastic, and experienced Social Media Marketer to join our team

8. Sales Development Rep - Full time - Remote

🏛️ DemandZEN

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

DemandZEN, voted Best Places to Work 2020 by Inc., is growing and we are looking for our next Sales Development Representative to add to our calling team. This is a full time position and is 100 ...

9. Customer Solutions Specialist

🏛️ PSG Global Solutions

📍 Green Bay, WI

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our End Client is searching for Customer Solutions Specialists in Green Bay, WI to work directly with the Customer Solutions team with carriers, and our customers. The primary responsibility of this ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Bonduel, WI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...