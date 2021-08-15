Job alert: These Lakeview jobs are accepting applications

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Companies in Lakeview are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lakeview:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,878 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $1,878 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Catapult Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Lakeview, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Accounting Professionals and Leaders

🏛️ WISE & Co., LLP CPAs

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $105,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description WISE & Co., LLP, Certified Public Accountants- Urgent Hires! Great opportunity to work in a high volume, growing firm!! We are seeking Accounting Professionals and Leaders in Medford ...

3. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1831 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $1,831 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakeview, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1831 ...

4. Registered Nurse - LTC - 13 Week Contract ($1850/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $1,850 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're seeking compassionate Registered Nurses with experience caring for patients who require extended care due to chronic illnesses and disabilities for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

5. OR - CNA - ACUTE- $28.66 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to COVID-19, we are requiring all new hires/contract employees to complete and submit to us a PCR or an RNA (nasal pharyngeal swab) within 7 days of their start date at our facility. They will ...

6. Registered Nurse - MS/TELE - 13 Week Contract ($1780/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $1,780 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

7. OR Licensed Registered Nurse- $52.26 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Lakeview, OR

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Due to COVID-19, we are requiring all new hires/contract employees to complete and submit to us a PCR or an RNA (nasal pharyngeal swab) within 7 days of their start date at our facility. They will ...