Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Beaufort

(BEAUFORT, SC) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Beaufort.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beaufort:

1. Travel Nurse (RN) - Cardiac Intensive Care Unit - $3,449/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $3,449 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

2. Associate Dentist

🏛️ ETS Dental

📍 Bluffton, SC

💰 $600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: mp81-9487Location: Bluffton, SC ETS Dental Recruiting Consultants for Private Dental Practices This highly successful general practice is seeking an associate to help grow the practice. They ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Head Pro/General Manager Dolphin Head Golf Club

🏛️ Brown Golf

📍 Hilton Head Island, SC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brown Golf is one of the Top 25 Golf Course Ownership / Management Companies in the world with over 25 golf courses in multiple states across the country. If you're looking for a fun and casual ...

5. Recruiter Talent Acquisition

🏛️ Grace Management INC

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Recruiter Talent Acquisition to join our team! You will perform activities in human resources from recruiting new hires to retaining existing hires. Responsibilities: * Screen ...

6. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist - Bluffton, SC 6582

🏛️ Lucid Hearing

📍 Bluffton, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...

7. Hospitality Utility Worker

🏛️ Ruvilla Solutions

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Position: Utility Worker Reports to Production Manager / Dining Facility Manager Pay is $13.93 Per Hour- Included Medical, Dental and Vision insurance after 30 days! Full Time ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3427.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $3,427 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Beaufort, SC. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3427.2 / ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3276 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Beaufort, SC. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3276 ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,053 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $3,053 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Beaufort, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department