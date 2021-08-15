Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, SC

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Beaufort

Posted by 
Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 7 days ago

(BEAUFORT, SC) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Beaufort.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Beaufort:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSO4ZdQ00

1. Travel Nurse (RN) - Cardiac Intensive Care Unit - $3,449/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Savannah, GA

💰 $3,449 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Associate Dentist

🏛️ ETS Dental

📍 Bluffton, SC

💰 $600 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID: mp81-9487Location: Bluffton, SC ETS Dental Recruiting Consultants for Private Dental Practices This highly successful general practice is seeking an associate to help grow the practice. They ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Head Pro/General Manager Dolphin Head Golf Club

🏛️ Brown Golf

📍 Hilton Head Island, SC

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brown Golf is one of the Top 25 Golf Course Ownership / Management Companies in the world with over 25 golf courses in multiple states across the country. If you're looking for a fun and casual ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Recruiter Talent Acquisition

🏛️ Grace Management INC

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Recruiter Talent Acquisition to join our team! You will perform activities in human resources from recruiting new hires to retaining existing hires. Responsibilities: * Screen ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist - Bluffton, SC 6582

🏛️ Lucid Hearing

📍 Bluffton, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Hospitality Utility Worker

🏛️ Ruvilla Solutions

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description/Job Summary Position: Utility Worker Reports to Production Manager / Dining Facility Manager Pay is $13.93 Per Hour- Included Medical, Dental and Vision insurance after 30 days! Full Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3427.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $3,427 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Beaufort, SC. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3427.2 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3276 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $3,276 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Beaufort, SC. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3276 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,053 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Beaufort, SC

💰 $3,053 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Beaufort, South Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort, SC
77
Followers
170
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Sc#Ga#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Dental#Time#Bluepipes Beaufort#Vivian#Totalmed Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy